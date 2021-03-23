Three of NZ’s biggest names headlining Wellington Jazz Festival

Press Release – Wellington Jazz Festival

Hot on the heels of its rescheduled 2020 Festival in November, the Wellington Jazz Festival returns this winter with its 2021 edition, bringing Whirimako Black, Nathan Haines and Michael Houstoun with the Rodger Fox Big Band together as headline artists. Spanning five days (9-13 June), this much anticipated festival will showcase the best jazz talent in venues across the city.

Kicking off the First Release headliner shows at the Opera House is one of Aotearoa’s most distinctive singers and a champion of Te Reo Māori, Whirimako Black (Friday 11 June, 8pm).

Described as the country’s undisputed soul diva, this multi award-winning artist brings her rich and versatile sound to Wellington Jazz Festival, accompanied by a special line-up of musicians for this exclusive performance.

Wellington Jazz Festival’s Director Ngā Toi Māori, Mere Boynton says: “Whirimako will be performing sumptuous soul renditions of jazz favourites as well as originals and traditional waiata, so don’t miss this one-off performance celebrating a legendary talent”.

Joining Whirimako on the headline programme is Nathan Haines, a prolific and genre-bending musician who is known for redefining jazz. For his new project, Nathan has handpicked the most exciting and versatile young musicians in the country to form The Nathan Haines Octet (Saturday 12 June, 8pm).

As one of Aotearoa’s most well-known jazz exports, Nathan Haines combines his love of dance music with jazz harmony, vocals and his trademark saxophone and flute work in this two-hour extravaganza performance.

The audience will be the first to hear Haines and his new band perform fresh new material from his 11th studio record due for release alongside the Festival, and a selection of songs from his many previous hit records.

And finally, two of New Zealand’s best-loved musicians – leading classical pianist, Michael Houstoun, and foremost jazz trombonist and big band leader Rodger Fox are set to bring their acclaimed collaboration to Wellington Jazz Festival featuring supreme blues vocalist Erna Ferry.

The audience will be treated to brand new jazz adaptations of classic pieces by Gino Vannelli, and arranged by renowned composer Bill Cunliffe.

The Big Band will also present material from their New York studio recording of New Zealand original compositions, and vocalist Erna Ferry will perform a number of classics guaranteed to get the audience on their feet (Saturday 12 June, 2pm).

Wellington Jazz Festival Creative Director Marnie Karmelita says she is delighted the Festival is once again bringing together some of the biggest jazz names in the country.

“Wellington Jazz Festival is all about celebrating jazz in all its forms as well as the extraordinary jazz scene in Wellington. Once again in 2021 we are showcasing the depth of talent and range of sounds from across Aotearoa. Featuring world premieres and album launches, as well as renowned classics the Wellington Jazz Festival is set to fire up jazz aficionados and new audiences alike.”

Tickets will be on sale from today on Ticketmaster. Further programme announcements will be made in April.

