Three Waters reform “a mockery of consultation” – response after workshops

Report from LDR

South Wairarapa’s Mayor has called the Three Waters reform “a mockery of proper consultation” after the latest round of workshops in Wellington.

Representatives from all three Wairarapa district councils and iwi last week attended Three Waters workshops hosted by the Department of Internal Affairs, the lead agency.

The ministry had rolled out similar meetings across the country, highlighting the future of drinking, storm, and waste water provision and the approach for “aggregation”. The rationalisation of water suppliers and infrastructure management organisations is one of the programme’s goals.

In terms of drinking water, there are 490 suppliers across the country. A council can manage multiple supplies — for example, separate town supplies within the South Wairarapa district. The model proposed is that about half a dozen entities manage Three Waters across the country.

Last year, councils received millions of dollars each for projects to opt into the talks. A decision on remaining in or opting out is not due until later this year.

But one civic leader is unconvinced by the process. Alex Beijen, South Wairarapa council leader, said there was little substance to put to the public when the opportunity arises.

“Three Waters continues on an accelerated pace, totally making a mockery of proper consultation as required by local government,” he said. “[The] public will be subjected to a media campaign as to the laws being proposed, prior to councils being advised of what the structure will look like.”

“He said there was “little to discuss or consult on” until September, “thus truncating our consultation opportunities”.

“We don’t know: the pricing structure; the purchase or transfer cost; the entity shape or numbers; the land inclusion with assets; the cost of not opting-in; the standards we would be working to; the inclusion or not of stormwater; the incentive to divest; the governance structure, [or] the safeguards to privatisation in the future. We, actually, only know it’s happening.”

Greg Lang, Carterton’s Mayor, said he was “and will continue to be, focussed on the best model to deliver safe and affordable water services” and “ensure the quality of waters infrastructure in Carterton is good”. He said his council would hear back from government about the impacts on Carterton residents “shortly”.

“If necessary we will also undertake our own analysis to share with the community. I expect that by the time we ask our community if they would like to opt-out of transferring our infrastructure and services into the new waters entity, all the relevant information will be available.”

More than 4000 Carterton residents have been boiling their water before drinking for almost two weeks after routine testing of the town supply returned positive for the deadly E. coli bacteria.

Some consultation on the legislative stages of the reforms has taken place. The Water Services Bill was introduced to Parliament and called for comment at its select committee stage.

Masterton District Council submitted feedback . Wellington Water, part-owned by SWDC, also submitted a 34-page document of recommendations for the Bill.

In her Wairarapa Times-Age column on Tuesday, Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson said it is “a complex picture”. She said councils were working to ensure “details are not overlooked”.

Decisions on the number of water agencies and more detail on the process are due in May.