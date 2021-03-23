Man killed in two-car crash after speeding away from police; long delays on SH1

News from NZ Police

A man has died following a two car crash in Manakau in the Horowhenua. Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of State Highway One and Kuku Beach Road at around 1:28pm.

Prior to the crash, Police had signalled for a vehicle to stop. The driver of the vehicle stopped and an officer approached the vehicle to speak to him. The driver then drove off at speed south along State Highway One.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, but a short time later came across the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that had been stopped by Police was killed in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle appeared uninjured but was taken to hospital for observation.

The road was closed while staff examined the crash scene. There was no detour.

News from NZTA

State Highway 1 reopened at 4.30 after the crash. Northbound delays were back to Otaki and southbound queues were through Levin. At 6pm significant delays remained in both directions. Northbound delays were back to Te Horo and southbound queues were through Levin. It took till 7.20 for the congestion to ease.