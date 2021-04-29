Spark, Chorus, and me

by Lindsay Shelton

I stayed home all day a few weeks ago, waiting for a Spark technician to come to the house. He never showed up.

The visit had been booked 14 days earlier, and reconfirmed two days before the agreed date.

An hour after the scheduled time of the visit, I emailed a Spark contact asking what was happening.

With no reply, I phoned Spark and asked for information. The operator confirmed the booking was in the system, and said she would call me back within half an hour. She never returned the call.

In a series of emails that continued during the afternoon, I was told that the job had been transferred from the original technician to another. Then I was told that the second person was away sick. The job had been transferred to a third person, who would call me. The call never came. Nor did the technician. (He turned up the following day.)

For years I had been a happy Spark customer, with no complaints; indeed, for years before, I’d been a happy Telecom customer. But the no-show was the end of a stressful six months when Spark was failing to deliver what I needed.

Last year (foolishly as it turned out) I decided to upgrade my Spark broadband internet from a limited deal to Unlimited. A Spark person in Willis Street organised the upgrade and said it would include changing from ADSL to VDSL. I asked if this would require a new modem. No, I was told.

Back home in Brooklyn, looking forward to my new unlimited service, I discovered that my internet was not working. There was no signal. Nothing. Disaster. I called Spark and was told I’d been given the wrong advice. For a change to VDSL, I should have been given a new modem to replace my (very) old one.

Next day, I went back to Willis Street to collect (and pay for) a new modem. Then back home, I connected it and found that my internet (hitherto faultless) was running intermittently, with many disconnections.

I kept a diary of my daily calls to Spark – they went on for several months, while daily internet failures continued in spite of many suggestions from a number of different Spark call-centre operators. (Turn the modem off and on, move it to a different position, turn the computer off and on … etc etc).

Near the end of the year, Spark offered to send someone to the house to investigate the problem. He was a person with great experience, and he told me that VDSL was no good for my address, because we were too far from the source of the signal. He said Spark should never have changed us to VDSL. He switched us back to ADSL, and things started to improve. I was no longer having to deal with daily disconnections. Stress levels reduced. Life went back to normal.

Then a couple of months ago, Spark sent me a new message. It announced that it was ending the copper wire service in my street, and I would therefore have to change my internet delivery system. It recommended wireless.

I was suspicious of this, because cellphone reception in the house is less than perfect. I didn’t want an erratic internet service. Spark was however being really persuasive with its hard sell for wireless, and it offered to send a technician to check the strength of the signal. (This was the technician who arrived a day late.) He convinced me that the signal would in fact be a strong one, and he persuaded me to agree to the wireless deal which Spark was pushing (rather than fibre which is in the street outside the house.)

A courier pack arrived promptly from Spark, including a new wireless modem with the Huawei brand. We connected it, and we’ve had a perfect internet service ever since. Maybe not the fastest, but reliable. There hasn’t been one disconnection. Spark also sent us two new landline phones. (The old ones would only work over the copper wire.) Everything was free. Generous Spark.

Spark also organised a new alarm system for the house. The old one, like the landline phones, would only work via a copper wire. This installation also went smoothly, and we now have a state of the art wireless alarm system, paid for by Spark.

End of story. Happy Spark customers again.

Well, not exactly.

A week or two after our wireless system had been installed, there was a knock on the door and a Chorus representative wanted to talk to me about installing fibre. “But we’ve just switched to wireless, and we’re happy with it,” I said. The Chorus rep wouldn’t give up. Politely but insistently he said that we needed to “future proof” the house by allowing them to install fibre, even if we chose not to use it. The installation would be done at no charge. But if I delayed for a year or two, I would have to pay, and it would be expensive.

I had the feeling his bosses had told him not to take no for an answer till he had ticked every house in the street.

I explained that I had seen several really messy fibre installations, and I was reluctant to have cables visible outside the house, or down the walls. He persuaded me that I could discuss this with the Chorus technician when he came to install my fibre. I even would have the right to refuse the installation.

So I agreed, and a date was set.

I was ready to say no to fibre, but the Chorus technician overcame all my concerns. He could install the fibre through the attic of the house, so nothing was visible on the outside walls. Then he could position it behind a wall, to connect through the space that had been used for the copper wire connection. There are apparently many Chorus people installing fibre in Wellington, and I was lucky to have been sent one of the best.

So now I have a wireless internet system with which I am very happy. I also have a fibre internet connection ready to go, should I choose to switch. The difference in price is only $5 a month. And Chorus tell me that fibre will be faster than wireless.

What to do. So many choices. So much competition. So much doubling up.

You probably don’t need to know the earlier story. Two years ago, when fibre first arrived in our street, Spark were doing a convincingly persuasive campaign – about the advantages of switching to fibre. Back then I’d been convinced. I agreed to take fibre. Spark sent a salesman to my front door with an agreement to sign. “I”m here to get you to sign your wireless agreement,” he said. At that time I’d never heard of wireless internet. This was not what Spark had offered to me. So I refused to sign up for wireless, and looked forward to staying with the old copper wire service as long as it lasted.

It lasted for two more years. By which time Spark had stopped promoting fibre, and was focussing all its efforts on wireless. Now I have both. And the installation of both new systems hasn’t cost me anything. Which shall I use?