Is the show over before we see the programme?

by Marcus Anselm

It’s autumn, the season for local government long-term planning and consultation. The intensely prepared, heavily workshopped consultation documents are let loose on an eager public. But do the councils really care what we think?

Local government expert Elizabeth Hughes thinks not.

In a recent article in the Local Government Magazine, Hughes says the show’s over long before we get the programme.

“Most recommendations are already completely bound up by planning and funding decisions that have previously been made or steering toward a pathway that is Hobson’s choice,” Hughes wrote. “Therefore it is incredibly difficult for them to fully listen to and act upon, the wishes of people in their communities.

“Appealing to ordinary people to make submissions that might shift the inevitable course of action as outlined in the consultation document is inviting both disappointment and disenchantment from even the most dedicated local government junkie.”

She says this is not just in long-term plan season, either.

“The same can be said for any draft proposal, plan or project the council puts out for consultation.

“By the time it has reached that point, it is usually too late to have much meaningful influence at all.”

Hughes said most constituents are not aware that the right time to be influencing happens many months, and sometimes years, before the documents are inked. “And most councils are not geared [no matter how well-intentioned they are] to operate in this way.”

Hughes points the finger at the straightjacket of legislation. She says the Local Government Act imposes “the need to go through a hugely prescriptive LTP consultation process”. The LGA has “placed false expectations in the wider community that this is the place to contribute to democratic decision-making”.

“When in fact this process does the complete opposite and stifles it.”

The “incredible amount of work” required for the “triennial conversation with the community” produces documents that say; “the legislation says we have to give you choices so we came up with our best recommendation plus an option that we know is never going to fly”.

“Oh, and we’d like lots of submissions to show we tried hard to get feedback and are prepared to listen – even though mostly we already know what we are going to do”.

And Hughes should know. She has spent a career in local government communications, serving in Hamilton and Tauranga city council, the Waikato region, and the Local Government NZ national body before striking out on her own as a strategy specialist.

So the value in reading your council’s consultation documents may be to find out what is going to happen anyway, rather than attempting to persuade the council to your way of thinking.

This is an edited version of an article that was written for Local Democracy Reporting.

Consultation runs from 6 April to 10 May for the Wellington City Council’s Long Term Plan, with a proposed 2021/22 rates increase of 13.53%, and an average rates increase of 5.77% over 10 years. For the Kapiti Coast, Long Term Plan consultation runs from 7 April to 10 May, with an average rates increase that’s proposed to be 7.8 per cent.