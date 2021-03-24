Covid vaccinations for border workers’ families and frontline health staff

News from Capital and Coast District Health Board

The Hutt Valley and Wellington regions have now entered the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout – the vaccination of border workers’ household contacts, and of the frontline health and emergency workforce – with five community vaccination centres (CVC) now in operation.

Operated by Te Awakairangi Health Network PHO, and supported by Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs, the CVC in Lower Hutt was the first to begin providing vaccinations.

Te Awakairangi provides quality primary care services across the Hutt Valley. It works with general practices, other healthcare providers, and community organisations to empower and enable people to receive the care they need.

“We are pleased to be starting the next phase towards protecting our communities from COVID-19 – making sure that the frontline health workers have their COVID vaccinations so they can continue to do their awesome work, caring for all of us,” said Te Awakairangi Health Network Chief Executive Bridget Allan.

The vaccine is the most effective way to protect people from COVID-19. It has been tested locally and internationally, is safe, and is free for everyone in New Zealand. The DHBs, Te Awakairangi, and other PHO partners are working closely together to ensure those who are eligible for the vaccine can receive it in their communities and close to their homes.

“CVCs and our wider vaccination programme are only possible through effective partnerships with our PHOs, and we are immensely proud of our continuing partnership with Te Awakairangi,” said CCDHB and HVDHB Chief Executive Fionnagh Dougan.

“Te Awakairangi has been doing an amazing job to care for and support its communities throughout COVID-19, and we will continue to support the PHO throughout the different phases of the vaccine rollout to ensure that everyone can access a vaccination and that no communities miss out.”

CVCs across the Hutt Valley and Wellington regions will administer vaccinations throughout all phases of the rollout, and additional CVCs will be opened later in the year.

