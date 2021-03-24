Courtenay Place “messy … disgusting” during Homegrown weekend

Report by Ella Tait and Ellie Franco Williams

Women are still being sexually harassed in Wellington’s party zone despite numerous care-providing authorities in place to protect them.

Local Hosts, Community Service team members, Māori wardens, Take 10 volunteers, police, bar and security staff were all present in Wellington’s Courtenay Place on Saturday night when Homegrown Festival revellers filled the streets.

Multiple accounts describing the CBD as “messy” and “disgusting” over the weekend have been posted to social media this week. Reports of sexual harassment lit up social media but no such incidents were reported to the Wellington City Council’s two Local Hosts on duty on Saturday night.

Community safety team leader Paulo Fuiono says Local Hosts are “pretty low on numbers” after a series of resignations and are hoping to hire more staff after a review.

However the council also relies on groups of what he calls “city capable guardians”. Their presence did not stop Malina Momcilovic and her friends being “harassed verbally, physically, and sexually numerous times” in the two hours they spent clubbing in Courtenay Place.

“I watched my friend [get] grabbed and pushed by someone they had never seen or met before,” she said. “These two men came back after being confronted and got very pushy.”

Momcilovic also said she was grabbed by a stranger on her way to the bathroom. “I physically had to pull [him] off me,” she said in a post made on Vic Deals which has since gathered over 3000 likes.

There are hundreds of comments on the post from other women reaching out in support and telling their own stories of harassment and assault in New Zealand’s capital city.

Momcilovic said the evening left her shaken and angry.

The City Council wants to see more reporting says advisor Amy Bird, who is in charge of managing accounts of sexual assaults and harassment reported to Local Hosts. “We want to see more of it reported because it gives us more of an indication that people are coming forward.”

Bird described sexual harassment and assault as a “bit like domestic violence” in the sense the crime often goes unreported to police.

She works with the hosts and other educational organisations in working to reduce harm in the CBD.

Bird said the hosts are working with student associations on alcohol reduction and alcohol harm, as well as local police on the Don’t Guess The Yes campaign.

The Vic Deals post comes in the wake of Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul saying men harassing women is a major issue in the CBD.

Ella Tait and Ellie Franco Williams are journalism students at Massey University in Wellington.