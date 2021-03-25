Wellington councillors plan to improve our wellbeing

News from WCC

Wellingtonians will shortly be asked for their feedback on two key strategies and a social wellbeing framework that will support our vision for an inclusive and vibrant capital city.

The Strategy for Children and Young People sets out how the Council will work towards improving the wellbeing of children and young people in the city. The Social Wellbeing Framework is a tool to help understand the Council’s role in supporting the social wellbeing of its communities.

“Wellington is a people-centred city, and as such we want people of all ages, whānau and communities to have opportunities to connect, participate and thrive. Our people love their city and so I believe this consultation will be, and needs to be, well supported,” says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Aho Tini 2030 – Arts, Culture and Creativity Strategy provides direction for the Council and council-controlled organisations (CCOs) in partnership with mana whenua, to support cultural wellbeing, alongside the many artists, and all of the organisations that are invested in the creative future of Wellington.

“Literally, Aho Tini means weaving many threads that bind us together in culture and speaks to the strength of our community. Arts and culture are major strands in our DNA, and that is why this strategy is so important for our future as the creative capital.

“The strategy will work towards creating sustainable career paths, supporting diversity, maintaining investment in; venues, the heritage stories project, our work as a UNESCO City of Film, and the projection infrastructure initiative,” says Mayor Foster.

The drafts of two key strategies and a social wellbeing framework went to the Strategy and Policy Committee today, and now approved, will be available for public consultation next month.

An extensive community engagement programme will consult on all three from 6 April to 10 May – giving Wellingtonians the chance to give feedback and get involved through community sessions, online surveys, and through social media.

The children and young people of Wellington are the future of our city – the Strategy for Children and Young People sets out how the Council will work towards improving their wellbeing in the city, says Councillor Jill Day.

“The young people of Wellington are well aware of the many challenges facing our city, and want their voices and opinions to mean something – and now’s a great opportunity to get involved, get engaged, and get heard,” says Councillor Day.

Meanwhile, Aho Tini 2030, the Arts, Culture and Creativity Strategy, is Council’s commitment to working together to realise the creative potential in Wellington, says Portfolio Lead, Councillor Nicola Young.

“Arts, culture and creativity are an important part of Wellington’s identity, and the diversity and accessibility of the creative sector is what makes it such an attractive place to live and visit – which delivers many benefits for the whole city.

“Our Long-term Plan will continue to support the strengthening and improvements to the Town Hall, St James Theatre and the Opera House, just some of the venues vital to the beating heart of our creative community.

“We have budgeted to support major events like WOW, the NZ International Arts Festival, and Visa Wellington on a Plate, but also the hundreds of smaller events for which we provide grants and advice every year.”

For more information and how to get involved and give feedback, visit www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz.