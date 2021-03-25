Teenager missing in Lower Hutt

News from New Zealand Police

Hutt Valley Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate missing 19-year-old Rongopai Kissling.

Rongopai’s family have concerns for his wellbeing as he has not been seen since Wednesday 3 or Thursday 4 March.

He is about 170cm tall, of medium build and is known to regularly visit libraries throughout Hutt Valley, particularly Naenae Library.

Anyone who may have seen Rongopai or have any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210317/0502.

