Preparing for more rates increases

By Jem Traylen

Wellingtonians are facing more rate increases on top of a previously signalled 5.77% average for the next decade.

The council is proposing a significant hike of 13.53% this year and has said there will be much smaller increases in later years, averaging out at 5.77% during the next decade.

However Mayor Andy Foster confirmed in an interview last week that the 5.77% figure does not take into account a number of major unfunded projects that the council is seeking to progress – including the Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport initiative, a new sewage sludge processing plant and infrastructure for new housing developments.

When asked if the unbudgeted projects would add a bit on top of the 5.77%, Mayor Foster said “The answer is ‘Yes’.”

“This budget is about three things: it’s about investing in the infrastructure we need and obviously there’s a lot of that all at once. It’s about trying to keep the debt in reasonable shape so we’ve got headroom. It’s also about trying to manage the rates and I would describe the rates as more or less tolerable as opposed to very affordable,” said Foster.

As well as rates ending up higher than previously indicated, residents could be facing a stack of new levies and charges. These include a sludge levy, congestion charges, levies on long term parking, developer contributions and higher rates on properties that benefit from Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

The preferred option for a new sewage plant has a capital cost of $185 million and annual operating costs of $8 million.

The Mayor said that the council did not have an estimate for how much those costs would translate into an annual sludge levy, but I estimate it could be in the region of $200 per ratepayer.

However those costs will be dwarfed by the unbudgetted portion of Let’s Get Wellington Moving which is already running at around $1.2 billion and is expected to rise.

Asked if the consultation document could be clearer about the true cost to ratepayers and residents, Foster said “I’ve been very clear in every debate we’re having, we’re on a trajectory which will make rates more expensive as a proportion of household income.”

The budget is set out in the council’s Long-Term Plan (LTP) which is out for consultation from April 6.

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.