Sewage closes beach at Island Bay; contamination closes Owhiro Bay

March 26, 2021

News from WCC via Twitter
Island Bay beach was closed to recreational users this afternoon following a sewage/wastewater overflow that was discharging into the bay.

We have identified a blockage in the wastewater main, which is overflowing into the storm water culvert below Mersey Street.

Crews are on site and are working to clear the blockage. Warning signs have been erected on the beach. Hopefully the discharge will be halted this evening.

UPDATE at 5.57 from Wellington Water on Facebook
Our crews have cleared the blockage. It looks like it was probably a fatberg, which is caused by lumps of congealed fats, oils, and food waste washed down your sink. They grow larger as they pass through your home’s pipes

These monstrosities love nothing more than hanging out until they are big enough to burst through pipes, causing wastewater overflows that can contaminate your home, the environment, or ruin important infrastructure.

We will let you know of the results of testing and when you can use the beach again.

News from Wellington Regional Council – March 25
Owhiro Bay is closed for all recreational activity. Wellington Water’s routine testing has picked up contamination in the bay. (Not in the stream.)

A warning sign has been posted.

Three days of consecutive testing is being carried out.

2 comments:

  1. Andrewj, 26. March 2021, 20:00

    Did the new creative storyteller at the council pen the middle paragraphs? Damned cunning fatbergs…

     
  2. michael, 26. March 2021, 22:28

    Oh wow . . . so we now have another reason why our infrastructure is failing, and it is all our fault.

     

