Lesbian group banned from Pride Festival event

Cancel culture is alive and well in Wellington. Lesbians have again been banned from taking part in the Pride Festival Out in the City event in Wellington tomorrow (Saturday).

Lesbian Action for Visibility Aotearoa (LAVA) were allocated a stall at the event being held in the Michael Fowler Centre. However, a bombshell dropped when LAVA got a message from the organisers to say they could no longer take part, with no consultation beforehand.

A letter from the organisers made reference to women from LAVA and other feminist groups staging a peaceful protest outside the Ministry for Women on International Women’s Day, as evidence the group having a stall at Pride would be harmful to transgender women.

The move echoes a similar cancellation by the Pride Festival of a stall booking for the Lesbian Rights Alliance Aotearoa, a young lesbians activist group, in 2019.

The Lava stall was to feature a large map display of Wellington social and political venues and events important for lesbians in Wellington from the fifties to the present day, with short comments by those who recall them.

