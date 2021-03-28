Missing the buses: why so many cancellations?

by Roger Blakeley

We know how disruptive bus cancellations are across the network. This is a response to readers who have been asking what is causing the cancellations and what is Metlink doing to stop them.

First, what is causing the cancellations?

The recent surge of cancellations started in December and has continued into January, February and March.

The cause is driver absenteeism and driver shortage. Incidents of driver absenteeism have happened in past years in December, as drivers suffer end-of-year stress. It has no doubt been compounded in the last few months by the effects of COVID-19.

There has been added stress since March 2020 when the COVID-19 lockdown was introduced and drivers of buses, trains and ferries were designated as providing ‘essential services’ and have been under extra stress in those conditions.

The additional stress has been a factor in extra driver fatigue and absenteeism over the last few months.

There is a significant number of drivers in the age cohort of 60+ , which is the most vulnerable group, and they have been instructed to stay home if they don’t feel well, in accordance with the government’s COVID-19 public messaging.

The above factors have contributed to driver absenteeism.

That has been compounded by a general driver shortage.

As has been reported, wages and conditions of drivers have been an issue in industrial negotiations. Also, the “split shift” arrangements – where drivers have no paid work during the off-peak times in the middle of the day – do not make bus driving an attractive work or career option to many prospective drivers.

COVID-19 has been a factor here too – bus companies were able to offer work during the off-peak times for contracted bus services when cruise ships were in port, but COVID-19 has ended that, at least for now.

Second, what is Metlink doing to stop the cancellations?

Metlink management have been working on a daily basis with bus companies to try to help them reduce the number of cancellations.

Agreement has been reached with Metlink, the Tramways Union, Waka Kotahi, and bus companies for all Wellington bus drivers to be paid at least the Living Wage of $22.10 per hour (up from the base rate of $19.40 per hour). This will apply from next month to more than 300 drivers, about half of those in the Wellington region, to meet the Living Wage. Recognition by appropriate remuneration is not only fair, it is also important to attracting more bus drivers.

Metlink is also engaged with the Tramways Union, bus companies and Waka Kotahi in discussions about future improvements in bus driver conditions, and other initiatives that could make bus driving an attractive career option, and one that drivers can be proud of.

Metlink is supporting the bus companies on an advertising campaign to attract people to apply for bus driving positions.

We expect the benefits of all of the above initiatives to start to reduce the bus driver shortage, and reduce cancellations, from April onwards.

The Regional Council and Metlink management are totally committed to reducing the cancellations, and restoring the levels of service that commuters rightly expect.

Roger Blakeley is a Wellington regional councillor and chair of the Regional Council’s transport committee.