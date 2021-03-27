400 at dawn ceremony for opening of Massey’s new Wellington marae

News from Massey University (via Facebook)

What an incredible day for Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa, Massey University. Today we blessed and opened the new Pukeahu Campus Marae.

A crowd of nearly 400 gathered at dawn today to celebrate the blessing of the marae complex and to hear its name for the first time.

As darkness gave way to light, Whanganui and Te Ātiawa tohunga and elders led staff, students and guests through the complex imbuing the marae with life and announcing its name Te Whaioranga o Te Whaiao.

At 10am guests, including the Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, were the first to be welcomed on to the new marae which sits at the heart of the Pukeahu Campus.

The DomPost reports that Vice chancellor Jan Thomas said the marae embodied the university’s Titiri-led aspirations. “Of the marae I’ve seen in New Zealand, I’d say this is the most beautiful. It will be used for meetings, as teaching space and as space for discussion.”

Deputy vice-chancellor Māori, Professor Meihana Durie, said the building’s contemporary design was reflective of what the marae stands for. “It’s a marae for the future. We want our Māori students and prospective Māori students to know that this is a place where they can learn as Māori.”