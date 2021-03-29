LGWM, looking ahead 20 years, announces departure of Andrew Body

News from LGWM

After 18 months leading the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, director Andrew Body has opted to stand aside from his current position, and will move to a role focussed on providing advice and support within the Public Private Partnerships and Special Projects portfolio at the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

THE LGWM Board thanks Mr Body for his work in leading the programme, including during the current transitional period when he has worked to help embed the changes recommended by the independent health check released last month, and to set the programme up for future success.

The Board says the project is progressing with the changes recommended by the health check, including recruiting for several key positions to ensure the programme is well resourced to deliver on what will be an enormous amount of work over the next 20 years.

Changes are also being progressed to streamline decision making and simplify the governance structure, reduce the number of governance layers, and improve collaboration between the partners and the programme.

The appointment of an independent chairperson, also recommended by the health check, is expected to be made in the coming weeks.