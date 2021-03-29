LGWM, looking ahead 20 years, announces departure of Andrew Body
News from LGWM
After 18 months leading the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, director Andrew Body has opted to stand aside from his current position, and will move to a role focussed on providing advice and support within the Public Private Partnerships and Special Projects portfolio at the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.
THE LGWM Board thanks Mr Body for his work in leading the programme, including during the current transitional period when he has worked to help embed the changes recommended by the independent health check released last month, and to set the programme up for future success.
The Board says the project is progressing with the changes recommended by the health check, including recruiting for several key positions to ensure the programme is well resourced to deliver on what will be an enormous amount of work over the next 20 years.
Changes are also being progressed to streamline decision making and simplify the governance structure, reduce the number of governance layers, and improve collaboration between the partners and the programme.
The appointment of an independent chairperson, also recommended by the health check, is expected to be made in the coming weeks.
Hey Brent Toderian – want to come back to NZ and get some stuff done? Your skills are needed. [via twitter]
You couldn’t make this stuff up: “move to a role focussed on providing advice and support within the Public Private Partnerships and Special Projects portfolio. “ Under the current Government it is clear there are not likely to be any more roading PPPs, nor I suspect any transport PPPs at all.
History repeating itself. First we have the English designing a city that does not fit the landscape. Now we have a new report from a Danish urban planning firm – almost 17 years after the city commissioned the first, aimed at turning Wellington into the Copenhagen of the south. If I wanted a Danish lifestyle in this day and age I’d move to Denmark. Trying to turn Wellington into Copenhagen is like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. Wellington is a diverse community that will never fit into a one size fits all solution, hence why Get Welly Moving keeps stalling.
It’s time to develop the city for Wellingtonians, embracing the uniqueness and diversity not destroying it. New Zealanders are renowned for our creativity and unique solutions, so it’s time to embrace this culture and create a Wellington, for Wellingtonians, designed by New Zealanders, only then will Lets Get Wellington Moving fly.
With all due respect Vicki, you should read a few books about urban design. This kind of attitude is precisely the reason we aren’t getting things done. People seem to think NZ’s problem are unique, they are not. The world has been a test ground for urban design for decades, its about time we applied that knowledge here.
I never said our problems were unique, but our solutions should be unique to suit our diverse community. Picking up a design from a country that is not even demographically similar to nz, let alone Wellington is a recipe for disaster. You can’t fit a square peg in a round hole.