Sealion Press Release

The Sealion’s mooring on Queen’s wharf is about to change management, from CentrePort to the Wellington City Council (WCC). Without consultation, The Sealion has been singled out as the only boat not being offered a berthage contract with the new management team.

With little notice, Centerport are threatening to forcibly shift the boat to Glasgow Wharf, in an industrial zone without public access. This would effectively end The Sealion’s role as a community space, and as a cultural icon at the end of the wharf. In addition to this, the conditions of Glasgow wharf bring about additional risk of the boat sinking.

The Crew, Organisers, and Owner of The Sealion are committed to providing a safe community space, and working towards the upkeep and eventual repair of the vessel, and we are currently up to date on our mooring payments,

We wish to work with the council and listen to their concerns, however the decision to exclude the boat and its community from a public berthage, has taken place behind closed doors, without any explanation given.

We are hereby launching a campaign for public support to help prevent the ejection of The Sealion from Queen’s Wharf. A petition has been started on our website (www.sealion.co.nz) to let the council know that The Sealion is a valued vessel and community space. WIth vocal community support we hope to bring about a respectful dialogue between The Sealion community, the boat’s owner, and the WCC. – The Sealion Community Coordinators

