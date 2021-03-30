WCC delays vote after auditors raise concerns about long-term plan

Wellington.Scoop report by Jem Traylen

The Wellington City Council has postponed tomorrow’s vote on its draft Long-Term Plan (LTP) to address issues raised by its external auditors.

Audit New Zealand has flagged concerns over management of water assets with a number of councils in the Wellington region.

These concerns appear to be related to the high number of water infrastructure failures, prompting auditors to flag the need for additional investment in understanding the condition of water assets.

Audit New Zealand has also raised concerns about the ability of councils to ramp up the levels of maintenance and renewals to the levels indicated in the draft LTPs.

Audit New Zealand was scheduled to discuss these matters at tomorrow’s meeting of the Wellington City Council but consideration of the LTP has now been delayed until next Tuesday (April 6).

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said this would not delay public consultation on the LTP which is also scheduled to commence on April 6.

Jem Traylen is a Postgraduate Journalism Student at Massey University in Wellington.