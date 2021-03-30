WCC delays vote after auditors raise concerns about long-term plan
Wellington.Scoop report by Jem Traylen
The Wellington City Council has postponed tomorrow’s vote on its draft Long-Term Plan (LTP) to address issues raised by its external auditors.
Audit New Zealand has flagged concerns over management of water assets with a number of councils in the Wellington region.
These concerns appear to be related to the high number of water infrastructure failures, prompting auditors to flag the need for additional investment in understanding the condition of water assets.
Audit New Zealand has also raised concerns about the ability of councils to ramp up the levels of maintenance and renewals to the levels indicated in the draft LTPs.
Audit New Zealand was scheduled to discuss these matters at tomorrow’s meeting of the Wellington City Council but consideration of the LTP has now been delayed until next Tuesday (April 6).
Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said this would not delay public consultation on the LTP which is also scheduled to commence on April 6.
Jem Traylen is a Postgraduate Journalism Student at Massey University in Wellington.
Good to see Audit New Zealand is onto the Council’s plans for management of the three waters. I’d like to see them conduct a full scale forensic investigation of how Wellington was so badly let down.
Today Wellington Water said on RNZ that it is going to try to replace pipes “trialling some ways where it was less dependent on engineers”…”the risk is that they slow up the pre-construction phase”.
Can anyone explain how that would work? That sounds somewhat risky to me, especially as WCC is about to allocate millions to “inspect critical assets” i.e. to find where the pipes are that Wellington Water seems to have lost, or at least cannot find and then to do “enhanced condition assessment” (WCC) Who will do these inspections and how? Who will assess them? Who will do the requisite design if it ever gets to that stage, and who will oversee the projects?
Obviously not seen as anything major – public consultation will still be ready to start in a week.