Rally organiser says emergency housing not scapegoat for sexual assault

Report by Ella Tait

Emergency housing cannot be a scapegoat for Wellington’s high record of sexual assault, says Jahla Lawrence. Lawrence, an organiser of tonight’s #LetUsLive Rally, said it was great that Mayor Andy Foster is acknowledging Wellington’s high sexual assault statistics.

The Mayor met local bar owners, councillors, retailers, police, and representatives for two MPs y last week to discuss safety in Wellington central.

He said Wellington’s high sexual violence statistics stem from alcohol mismanagement, and an increase in emergency housing and gang activity in Wellington’s city centre since Covid.

However, Lawrence said certain communities shouldn’t be “scapegoated”.

“Most often communities exist due to a failure of local council or government to support them, and provide the necessary structures to ensure their success,” said Lawrence, who is coordinator for activist movement Thursdays in Black Aotearoa.

“These communities are often our most vulnerable in experiencing sexual harm and sexual violence.”

Lawrence said it was untrue to suggest our vulnerable communities are the problem.

Wellington’s high sexual assault record is down to a culture that supports harmful behaviours in the city, she said.

“We have a lack of commitment and responsibility from those in power within this city so that doesn’t help the culture that is being sustained.”

Lawrence suggested a national strategy written in conjunction with local communities and the sexual violence sector.

She said the issue was not just a problem for ministers with sexual violence in their portfolios, and that a “dedicated, visible, and sustained commitment by politicians” was needed. “It’s an issue across all ministries and portfolios,” she said.

Tonight’s event is being organised by a coalition of groups forming the Wellington Alliance Against Sexual Violence, and it begins at 6pm on the corner of Courtenay Place and Taranaki Street.

Ella Tait is a journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.