15 per cent rates increase (or more) likely in South Wairarapa

Report from LDR

South Wairarapa District Council has posed six “big decisions” for ratepayers in consultation documents for its long-term plan, with a 15 per cent rise the best-case scenario for the average urban ratepayer.

The consultation document for its 2021-31 long term plan, titled Big Challenges, Big Decisions, calls for local feedback on half-a-dozen proposals.

In his preamble to the document, Mayor Alex Beijen said urban ratepayers, the highest average payers in the district, may expect an average of 15.3 per cent [$9.35 per week].

Population growth may impact the longer-term figures. Should more people move to the area, creating a larger rates pool.

“If ever there has been a time to reflect and refocus, it’s now,” Beijen said. “There have been so many changes over the past three years, and we know there are more to come.”

District residents face a range of outcomes from those questions, which cover three waters, rural roads, footpaths, mowing berms in the district’s three towns, the future of Greytown’s recycling centre, and play space in the ward.

Decisions on those could see rates rise as high as 19.4 per cent. The pivotal decision rests with water infrastructure, which the district has been wrestling with for some time.

Wellington Water, SWDC’s infrastructure partner, has recommended a $27 million spend over the next three years to address “the challenges in our water and wastewater networks”. SWDC’s preferred option is to devote $17.8m of capital budget to water projects.

The highest priority items on the list are an alternative water source for Martinborough, the introduction of smart metering, upgrades to Greytown, and Martinborough’s water treatment plant, and Greytown’s wastewater trunk main.

Featherston’s wastewater requirements are also addressed. A pump station and improvements are listed, but the upgrade project is called out separately. The draft plan devotes $17m over the next three years to the project but indicates it may still be a problem for another iteration of the council. But it notes the discretionary extension to the resource consent ends in 2023 and that “the long-term solution … will cost significantly more than the $17m allocated”.

“We will likely need to consult on a refreshed LTP [long term plan] once we know the cost of the long-term solution as this may have a significant impact on the budgets and levels of service outlined in this LTP.”

The plan also recommends the closure of the Greytown recycling centre.

It said the Cotter St site is “sandwiched between the start of The Rail Trail – popular with walkers, runners and cyclists – and a dog park, and is surrounded by an increasing number of residential properties. The traffic movements, particularly the trucks, create noise and odour, and the visual effects of the facility are not in keeping with recreational and residential use of the area. Furthermore, the location is in close proximity to the proposed new play space on the corner of Pierce and Cotter Sts.”

It recommends Featherston’s Recycling Centre, on Johnston St, stating it is 13.6km away from the Greytown site and “offers the same services as Greytown and provides an alternative option for Greytown residents.”

The Featherston site, which is next to that town’s dog park, swimming pool, and sports hub, is 5kms further from Greytown’s site than the recycle centre at Dalefield, which is across the border in Carterton district.

The current recycle centre is within metres of the proposed wheels park for Greytown.

SWDC proposes a $1m spend over the next three years on a restricted reserve to develop a play space.

Elsewhere, ratepayers are asked to consider an end to mowing of some berms next to urban roads and an end to funding the sealing of rural roads.

Consultation on the council’s spatial plan, looking ahead to 2051, is open simultaneously. The plan was scheduled to be published online yesterday, with submissions open until April 30.

A week of public meetings starts on April 12. Hearings will be heard on May 25 and 26 and ratified on June 30.