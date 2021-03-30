Economist calls for financial regime change

Report by Jem Traylen

An economist says that putting the Minister of Finance back in charge of the economy is a vital step towards solving the housing crisis. Economic commentator Shamubeel Eaqub told a Wellington audience that the Reserve Bank’s job of keeping interest and inflation rates low was over and that New Zealand needed to break away from an ideology that was established in the 1980s.

Eaqub was speaking tonight at a forum, organised by St Peter’s on Willis church, called Nga Korero – Housing and Poverty: can we fix it?”

Around 200 Wellingtonians turned out to hear Eaqub, as well as Minister of Finance and local MP Grant Robertson.

Nga Korero is a public forum and the audience ranged from people living in nearby social housing to NGO activists, public servants and even veterans of the policy battles of the 1980s, such as trade unionist Ken Douglas.

Eaqub told them New Zealand has had 30 years of strong economic performance but had failed when it came to reducing poverty and inequality.

“We tell ourselves we are a fair and egalitarian society, but I do not think that is any longer true,” Eaqub said.

The Reserve Bank’s approach has made matters worse during the last 12 months with lending to farms and businesses decreasing while New Zealanders have been able to buy lots of existing homes from each other which has fuelled house prices.

Eaqub has commented before on the Bank’s role in relation to house prices but last night he seemed to go further in calling for wholesale regime change. He said that the focus should no longer be on interest rates or what he called “the price of money”, which the Bank controls, but rather on fiscal policy (government spending) and the quantity of money, which is something that the Minister of Finance pulls the levers on.

“The days of the boffins at the Reserve Bank controlling the economy are over,” said Eaqub. “We are in a regime change and this new regime is going to be about credit policy and fiscal policy.”

The Minister of Finance appeared to nod in agreement when Eaqub said: “The problem is how we credit enough money to the right bits of the economy, the quantity of money as opposed to the price of money.”

While the Minister was not available afterwards to confirm his agreement with Eaqub’s views, he did say that the Reserve Bank had a role in regulating the finance sector as well as setting interest rates.

“I think the focus needs to shift to a better balance between those two roles and house prices will be a part of that consideration,” the Minister of Finance said.

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.