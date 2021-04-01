70 NZ Bus cancellations “not good enough,” says Metlink
Passengers travelling on Metlink services operated by NZ Bus experienced almost 70 last-minute cancellations on Wednesday. Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher said the recent service from NZ Bus simply wasn’t good enough.
“Cancellations are never a welcome sign but it’s doubly disappointing for passengers who get hit with last-minute cancellations,” says Scott Gallacher.
“Obviously, we’re working with NZ Bus on how they will address this situation. It is very disappointing and everyone is working to try to remedy the situation.
“Metlink successfully operates around 22,000 bus trips each week and we pride ourselves in delivering a great public transport network for our communities.
“Over the last 12 months, as we have operated in a COVID-19 environment, our drivers have been at the forefront in providing an essential service throughout a pandemic response.
“Our drivers do an amazing job and provide an excellent service for the region’s communities.
“Ultimately, the onus is on operators like NZ Bus to ensure they have drivers available to continue to provide great services to Metlink passengers.
“I want to thank all passengers for their patience as we continue to work with our operators and I want to assure them that we are taking every necessary action to turn around this disappointing trend of cancellations,” says Scott Gallacher.
March 28: Roger Blakeley answers the question – why so many cancellations?
They would throw NZ Bus under the bus, but it was cancelled. [via twitter]
Is there a clause in the NZ Bus contract for a monetary penalty each time a bus is cancelled?
Apologies do not help those who miss appointments, arrive at work late, cannot get back home etc., and end up unable to trust public transport. I for one am sick of listening to people banging on about less cars in the city when there is not a reliable suitable alternative for those who rely on public transport. Time to focus on serious intervention as how much longer are we expected to put up with sub-standard services?
Is it not NZ Bus’s fault? Contract someone to deliver a service and they don’t do so, it seems pretty straight forward? If NZ Bus looses a tonne of money cause they bid too low that is their problem. [via twitter]
People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones Rebecca. WCC has nothing much to be proud of either, having ramped up our rates to pay for their mismanagement of Wellington infrastructure.
NZ Bus was awarded the contract by GWRC (i.e. Metlink), and this remains a council-funded *public* service. The people responsible to us as Wellingtonians are Metlink. It’s *their* job to ensure compliance with contracts, not ours. [via twitter]
Oh so Metlink is “disappointed”. They say they’re “taking every necessary action to turn around this disappointing trend”, but don’t elaborate on what those actions are. Happy to throw NZ Bus under the bus though. [via twitter]
I have a funny feeling that it is related to this, reported in the DomPost:
“NZ Bus wants to move Wellington drivers on to the same collective agreement as its Auckland drivers, which has a higher base rate but lower penal rates and one week less annual leave. Tramways Union declined the offer outright, refusing to even put the offer to its members.”