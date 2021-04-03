Wellington Scoop
Apologies: personal files in departmental folder left on bus

April 3, 2021

Report from RNZ
Staff at the Department of Internal Affairs are being reminded how to handle information, after a folder was left on a bus in Wellington.

The folder contained submissions to a government agency that included personal details, and has not yet been found.

Chief executive Paul James said some of the information had been publicly released.

He said those affected have been contacted and the department is apologising to them.

He said the mistake should not have happened and the department is taking the incident seriously.

