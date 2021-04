News from NZ Police

There has been a fatal crash involving a bus and a pedestrian on Taranaki Street.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 10pm.

Cordons were in place and motorists were asked to avoid the Taranaki Street area between Ghuznee Street and Bidwill Street.

This closure caused disruptions in surrounding streets.

