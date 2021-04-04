Bringing life back to Civic Square

by Andy Foster

Te Ngakau – Civic Precinct should be the beating heart of our city – a place for events, music, entertainment, relaxation, casual fun, protests, celebrations; a place that reflects our heritage and our stories, a beautiful, flexible, resilient, connected place to enjoy and be proud of – a place for everyone, a place for life!

It must be so much better than the broken precinct it is today, or indeed its original design. It is a big challenge and a big opportunity. For the sake of our Central City, action is imperative.

This week the City Council will approve a draft Framework for consultation to guide redevelopment.

The 1980s vision to create a Civic Square from what was once Mercer Street was a great one. However the delivery has not stood the test of time seismically, and the design is fundamentally flawed. The Square is poorly connected to outside streets. There are large areas of poorly activated space. Not one of its buildings activates or engages the Square well.

Capital E leaks and is earthquake prone. It of course forms the City to Sea Bridge access.

The Municipal Office Building (MOB) barely avoids being earthquake prone (c 35% of code).

These vulnerabilities aren’t merely theoretical.

The adjacent Civic Administration Building (CAB) was significantly damaged by the Kaikoura earthquake, to the point that propping the structure was required to allow engineers to assess it as part of the insurance negotiations. The advice we’ve had is it was merely the direction of earthquake waves that meant the CAB, and not the Central Library, was damaged. I suspect only the 2015 removal of the portico linking the two buildings meant the library avoided damage.

Building services (heating, ventilation, air conditioning etc) are at the end of their lives. Ground levels are a hotchpotch. The Square itself is the roof of a carpark which can leak (from above and below) and is itself seismically challenged.

However we have begun the green shoots of repair and rejuvenation.

Work on the very challenging and complex 1904 Town Hall project is thus far going well, a credit to the dedicated teamwork of Naylor Love, consultant engineers, subcontractors, and the Council’s project management team. Internal heritage features have been carefully removed and catalogued. 462 piles are being screwed into the ground. In my last visit at Christmas a new reinforced and concreted floor was going into the old Ilott Chamber. Some beams and base isolators were in place.

The building superstructure will ultimately be separated from the ground and sit on beams resting on 140 base isolators. What was also apparent was the limited above ground strengthening done in the late 1980s – early 1990s, and that crucially nothing had been done underground.

As a place of public assembly, if it were not being strengthened now it would now be red stickered and off limits.

Unfortunately this is the pattern around Te Ngakau Civic Precinct. Techniques and decisions of earlier times are now found wanting. But remarkably, some people are advocating we should keep relying on old techniques, deliberately limited strengthening, or that we shouldn’t do anything.

Wellingtonians responding to what was an excellent special consultation process on our central library last July – September were utterly clear that we should reject calls to do another ‘cheap’ strengthening job that would only just get the library above being a seismic life safety risk. Whether people preferred a new building or strengthening the existing building, the emphatic message was ‘do it once, do it right’ so that the building can survive a substantial earthquake. 80% of our 1456 submitters and 79% of our 1000 survey responders supported a high resilience option. Only 12% of submitters and 18% of survey responders wanted a less resilient option.

We agree. We do not want a future Council and future ratepayers to have to do it yet again. There was also strong support for integrating the library properly into Te Ngakau Civic Square and Harris Street. Again we agree. The Central Library will be a base isolated, fabulous, welcoming building, equipped for the diverse needs of modern Wellington, including service centre, Archives, Capital E and more. I look forward to unveiling interior design thinking shortly. We’re procuring professional services with complex detailed design to follow.

Discussions continue to bring the totality of the National School of Music (our New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Victoria University School of Music) into Te Ngakau Civic Square.

NZ School of Music Director Sally Jane Norman has encouraged us to ‘fill Te Ngakau Civic Square with contagious new rhythms. People will come when they feel that vibe.’ The concept is enormously exciting for music, education, the life of the Square, and for our City’s cultural credentials.

So now to the MOB (1951) and damaged CAB (1992).

The clear advice is neither building is realistically or economically able to be made resilient enough to survive a substantial earthquake.

Last December the Council agreed that the MOB should go as soon as possible. MOB shares a wall with the Town Hall West gallery and delays in decisions about MOB will impact on our Town Hall, delay accommodating the School of Music, potentially the Council, and delay delivery of a revitalised Te Ngakau Civic Square.

Our draft LTP proposes redevelopment of the MOB and CAB sites.

We also agreed that in the New Year we would put a draft Framework for redeveloping Te Ngakau Civic Square to Wellingtonians in the model of the successful Waterfront Framework.

I want a framework that drives and guides action. The draft Framework we will approve for consultation this week proposes that Civic Square should be a resilient place of mixed use, as well as the Council’s principal home, and a centre of arts and culture, alongside principles such as resilience, inclusiveness, accessibility, connectedness, activation, safety, versatility, telling our stories, beauty and architectural attractiveness. It will be a place for performance and events.

The Framework proposes including a mix of private activity to bring more life and help pay for redevelopment. Most of the world’s great squares enjoy a mixture of uses. I’d like to see us use rooftop space, and consider shelter.

We, Council and community working together, now have the exciting opportunity to rethink and rebuild Te Ngakau Civic Square as a far more resilient, more accessible, more connected, more attractive, more active, better designed precinct than it ever has been. There are relevant elements in the draft LTP, and consultation on the Framework is proposed to follow immediately. We are also supporting the Civic Trust to hold a day-long forum on 15 May. I look forward to our community discussion.

Andy Foster is Mayor of Wellington