Driver killed when car hits power pole in Ōtaki

Report from RNZ

The Easter road toll has climbed to six after a fatal crash in Ōtaki on the Kāpiti Coast.

A car hit a power pole in Tasman Road just after 8.30pm yesterday.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital in a critical condition but died later.

Police are investigating and the Serious Crash Unit has been informed.

A male pedestrian died last night following a bus crash in Taranaki Street in central Wellington.

In the Bay of Plenty, a motorbike and a car collided on State Highway 38 at Waimangu at around 11am yesterday, killing one person and injuring another. Also in Bay of Plenty, a two-vehicle crash in Whakamaru at about midday on Good Friday claimed the life of the driver and set a vehicle on fire.

In the Waikato a person died and three others suffered moderate injuries when a truck and car collided in Kaihere at about 8pm on Thursday night. An hour and a half later, a person was killed in a crash on State Highway 2 at Mangatāwhiri, north of Hamilton.

The official Easter holiday period began at 4pm on Thursday and ends at 6am on Tuesday. There were no deaths on the roads during the Easter period last year.