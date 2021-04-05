Wellington Scoop
Man arrested after assaults at music festival in Basin Reserve

April 5, 2021

Report from RNZ
A man who was arrested over the assault of two security guards at a Wellington music festival is also being investigated in connection with assaults on several women.

The police say the man was arrested during the Peachy Keen festival at the Basin Reserve on Saturday, and will be charged with two counts of common assault.

Witnesses had earlier reported seeing a man assault several women in separate incidents.

However, the women could not be located in the crowd, and the police are asking for anyone who may have information to contact them.

