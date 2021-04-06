Delays on SH2 after crash closes both southbound lanes at Melling

Wellington Scoop
Both southbound lanes at Melling Link on State Highway 2 in Wellington were blocked following a serious crash early this morning.

A truck collided with a car and one person was seriously injured.

Diversions were in place at the Kennedy-Good Bridge, but there were significant delays.

At 8.05, the delays were back to the Haywards interchange.

At 8.50, NZTA advised:

The SH2 Melling crash site has been cleared and the two southbound lanes are now open. Due to damage to a traffic pole and barriers, the northbound right lane and southbound right turning lane will remain closed while repairs are done throughout the day.

