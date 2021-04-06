Delays on SH2 after crash closes both southbound lanes at Melling

News from NZ Police

Both southbound lanes at Melling Link on State Highway 2 in Wellington were blocked following a serious crash early this morning.

A truck collided with a car and one person was seriously injured.

Diversions were in place at the Kennedy-Good Bridge, but there were significant delays.

At 8.05, the delays were back to the Haywards interchange.

SH1 MELLING – CRASH – 6:35AM

Due to a serious crash the state highway is down to one lane in both directions at the intersection with Block Rd. Please expect significant DELAYS southbound. All services are on-site and tow is now en route. ^IF pic.twitter.com/F9P0dJJTgl — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 5, 2021

UPDATE 8:05AM

The SH2 Melling crash site is currently being cleared by tow and contractors while SCU completes the last of their investigations. The traffic lights are also now operational. Significant DELAYS remain with southbound queues still back to Haywards Interchange. ^IF pic.twitter.com/ed5Pi7OHOF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 5, 2021

At 8.50, NZTA advised:

The SH2 Melling crash site has been cleared and the two southbound lanes are now open. Due to damage to a traffic pole and barriers, the northbound right lane and southbound right turning lane will remain closed while repairs are done throughout the day.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url