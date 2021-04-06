Lower Hutt’s 10 Year Plan doubling spending on infrastructure

Press Release – Hutt City Council

Consultation on Hutt City Council’s proposed 10 year plan has opened today. This means the community can now give feedback on the plan for our city’s future.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that the proposed plan, titled E whakatika ana i ngā mea matua – Getting the basics right, proposes to front up to the big challenges facing our city by doubling capital investment in our core infrastructure.

“With our city’s high levels of population growth, and the pressure that is putting on our ageing infrastructure, we must front up and invest to build the strong foundations needed for our city’s future,” says Campbell Barry.

“This is ultimately the community’s plan, so it’s absolutely critical we hear and understand their feedback. That’s why we’ve increased our engagement efforts, so that we can ensure more people than ever can have their say.”

Engagement will include face to face meetings, community meetings, pop-in sessions at popular areas in the Hutt, online virtual public meetings, social media engagement, and of course online engagement through the Hutt City Council website.

There are six priority areas set out in the ten year plan consultation document for the public to provide feedback on. Priorities include investing in the basics like our three waters infrastructure, rebuilding Naenae Pool, bringing forward the refurbishment of the Petone Wharf, investing more in RiverLink and increasing housing supply.

The consultation period for the ten year plan is open from today until 6 May 2021. To find out more information, visit hutt.city/10yearplan, where you will find an online feedback form and places to leave your comments.

You can have your say on Lower Hutt’s ten year plan by:

– Filling out a form online at hutt.city/10yearplan;

– Filling out a form at a Council library or community hub;

– Pick up a hard copy form from one of our facilities and send this back to us via Freepost;

– Providing feedback at one of the Council run community events. Click here to see a full list of dates for events;

– Write to us with your feedback at Draft Long Term Plan, Freepost 100039, Private Bag 31912, Lower Hutt 5040;

– Have a Hutt City Council representative speak with your club, group or association. Call us on 04 570 6666 to arrange a time for us to come to you.

