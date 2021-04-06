Direct flights between Wellington and Sydney – starting again on April 19

Wellington.Scoop

Air New Zealand is advertising direct flights from Wellington to Sydney, re-starting on Monday April 19.

Bookings are also available on the 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th, and almost every day thereafter.

Each direct flight from Wellington leaves at 6.05am.

Direct flights direct to Wellington from Sydney are available on the same dates.

The flights to and from Sydney are quarantine-free.

Air New Zealand advises:

Quarantine-free travel is available for those who meet the following conditions: You have not been outside of New Zealand or Australia within the 14 days immediately prior to your departure to either nation.

You have not had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within 14 days of your departure.

There are no reasonable grounds to suspect you may have COVID-19. This may include, among other things:

Having had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Having any COVID-19 symptoms, with or without a fever.

Be awaiting a COVID-19 test result. You do not need to be a New Zealand or Australian citizen to travel quarantine-free, however, you will require a valid visa to enter Australia or New Zealand, should one be required. Face coverings are required to be worn while at the airport, as well as throughout your flight. Our crew will have masks available on board for those who don’t have their own. Passengers to Sydney are required to complete an Australian Travel Declaration within 7 days to 72 hours prior to their departure. Travellers are also required to complete a NSW Health Declaration prior to their arrival. You are able to complete your declaration up to 24 hours prior to arrival at Sydney Airport.

There’s also a warning on the Air New Zealand website: