Deciding on the future of Civic Square

by Helene Ritchie

I mourn the loss of what was until recently our magnificent inviting active world class Civic Centre. It is first and foremost the people’s place, a public amenity, not private property or property to be privatised.

The concept for our Civic Centre was a public space enclosed and sheltered by world class old and new architecture – the Town Hall, the Michael Fowler Centre, the Central Library, the City Gallery, and offices for council staff – as well as water features, nikau sculptures, and linking to the waterfront.

In 1987 we determined to give Wellington a heart and we did. Earlier, former councils with foresight had brought together a series of separate land titles. We closed Mercer Street and the Civic Centre was developed, approved and completed. That it ever was agreed, achieved, and funded fully by the Council was frankly a civic miracle.

It became a key flagship place for the Capital. It was once a very active place with the thoroughfares, demonstrations, capping events, festivals, music, concerts, events, people relaxing, civic governance and council services; it was open at night with its two concert halls – not only for concerts but also for all kinds of other public activity.

But since 2010, it has been shamelessly run down by the City Council. Fully occupied buildings have been emptied and closed, and pedestrian access has been closed off.

Misinformation seems to be the hallmark, blaming ‘earthquake prone’ for the need to demolish or close buildings. But contrary to Council ‘spin’, the truth is that neither the Library, nor the CAB (‘pink building’), nor the MOB were ever listed as earthquake prone. The Town Hall itself is listed as ‘earthquake rating unknown’.

Having closed it off and neglected it, the council now proclaims that the Civic Centre needs to be ‘activated’. But how? Does that mean inviting alcohol, retail and commercial activity, night and day noise into the area, as proposed in the draft Framework. Like Courtenay Place? Or will it be a new park and green space? Or both (so called ‘mixed use’)? Or something else?

The draft Te Ngākau Civic Precinct Framework is being considered by councillors today. The plan is for ‘consulting’ the public on ‘developing’ the Framework to define the future of Te Ngakau, but gives this only four weeks (19 May-15 June) through a ‘process’ of ‘sharing of information’ in a plethora of websites, social media etc.

In other words, it is less interested in listening to advice from the public, and more focussed on telling them what it is proposing. The Council has already made decisions, without any meaningful public consultation. It has had officer-driven workshops away from the public eye. It intends to demolish one building and likely another, and it is about to approve an officer-driven draft Framework produced by a property group and staff, which was written after consulting a few people listed as including the hospitality sector, council’s tourism organisation and one member of the public.

‘Partnering’ aka Privatisation

The draft Framework is replete with proposals to privatise (‘partnering’ is the euphemism). Officers may already have had discussions with developers eager to lease land and erect privately-owned buildings.

Mayor Andy Foster, despite losing his plan to privatise part of the library building, has again said he thinks it is inevitable the council will need to bring in private developers.

(I ask rhetorically: “Would we ever consider selling off parts of Parliament and its open space?”)

Fiscal constraints may now force a piecemeal approach, but there needs to be an eventual integrated outcome. We need to ensure public access, maintenance of the remaining public open spaces, and restoration of a sense of quality and safety as soon as is possible.

Next steps

• Top priority: immediate action – A quality well designed open space green park. If the council decides to demolish, it should then ring-fence the insurance claim for the damaged ‘pink building’ ($36 million) as ‘green park funds’, and use some to develop an open space green park where the buildings once stood, starting with a landscape architect competition (as was done for Waitangi Park). That should proceed with urgency.

Eventually this would form a green open space ‘necklace’ through to the waterfront parks of Kumototo, Frank Kitts, St Johns, Waitangi and Oriental Bay.

The pedestrianisation of Wakefield Street, which I support, should be a later consideration.

• Top Priority: public safety – the Capital ‘E’ and the City to Sea Bridge must be strengthened.

The Council needs to focus its mind on Capital ‘E’, the earthquake prone listed building which props up part of the heavily used unique City to Sea Bridge, with its splendid views of mountain and harbour, and the unique sculptures by Para Matchitt, tangata whenua, known for combining traditional art forms, with those of modernist art. But reading between the lines of the Council officers’ draft framework, it looks as if that too is in the Council’s demolition sights.

• Framework Development – an iterative process must be negotiated with the public to reach consensus about its future. The Framework development must start with agreement on underlying guiding principles such as – a place for open public pedestrian access, safety, public ownership and management, significant green open space, civic and associated amenity, etc. The process must start with the question: “What are the agreed underlying principles to be?” and not as now, with “What buildings can we do next?” (which we cannot afford).

• Public engagement – I am establishing a public organisation, Civic Watch, (CW), not to fight the council but to work with it in a constructive way. There is much more to be said and achieved.

Most public amenity in central Wellington has only been achieved with a fight, often but not always in Court. But Wellingtonians are used to that. We fought to save the Town Hall (twice), we fought for open and green space on the Waterfront through the Courts, on the streets, and in a historic Town Hall meeting. Last year, we fought to save the Library.

The civic centre was however achieved without a public fight, and so was the successful protection of the Town Belt where a careful constructive iterative process was successfully negotiated with the public over time.

Debate regarding the Civic Centre should be first around the guiding Principles; then whether or not the council should privatise part of this public and civic amenity; whether the public wants a family friendly, safe alcohol-free space or whether it wants more day and night noise (aka ‘activity’); or whether we need green places for contemplation and calm relaxation; and whether we should allow demolition of the Municipal Office Building. Will this be a heritage-centred discussion, or will we protest and go to Court?

Rome was not built in a day, nor will our civic centre be ‘rebuilt’ for years, despite the miraculous achievement 30 years ago. But now that the heart has been broken, it needs to be healed, not broken up into privatised pieces. I know the Council can do it. I saw it done 30 years ago.

Helene Ritchie, a former deputy mayor, led the civic centre project and the project to have Town Belt protected in law.