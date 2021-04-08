Wellington City Council adds two mana whenua members to all its committees

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington City Council today voted to appoint one representative from each of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira to sit on all Council committees and subcommittees with full voting rights from 1 July.

The only exceptions are the CEO Performance Review Committee, Community Boards, the Appointment Group, and the District Licencing Committee.

The vote was supported by eight councillors, and opposed by six. Deputy mayor Sarah Free was absent.

The council will reimburse each iwi by paying an annual fee, equivalent to the remuneration of a full time elected member, which is currently $111,225.

While one person will be appointed to each committee and subcommittee from each of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira, the relevant person nominated by iwi may be different for different committees / subcommittees.

The Chief Executive will prepare an agreement to be signed between the Council and iwi and a declaration to be signed by the representatives).

The representatives nominated by mana whenua for each committee and subcommittee will be brought to Council for endorsement and formal appointment to the relevant committee.

Councillors were told today about similar arrangements on other councils:

Kāpiti Coast District Council: a partnership body Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti nominates one iwi representative to Council and one to each of the Council committees. The Chair of Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti can also attend meetings of Council and is able to contribute to the debate but not to vote. An iwi representative is also invited to sit on the Strategy and Operations Committee, and this representative has voting rights, remunerated on a meeting basis.

Porirua City Council has representation from one iwi on a whole of council committee, which is equivalent to Wellington City Council’s Strategy and Policy Committee and the CE employment committee. The iwi representative has full voting rights and are remunerated at a standard councillor rate $50,100, based on one day a week. They also have speaking rights at Council.

Hutt City Council has representation from two iwi on the Council’s Water Committee and District Plan Review Subcommittee. The representatives have full voting rights for these committees and are remunerated at an hourly rate.

Greater Wellington Regional Council has iwi and mana whenua representation on most committees. All appointees have full voting rights. Council make the appointments upon each iwi authority’s recommendation after recommendation from the Council’s Māori advisory group, Ara Tahi, which has a mana whenua entitlement. Iwi authorities nominate persons for appointment to the Wellington Regional Leadership Committee (WRLC). The WRLC recommends to Council (as the administering body) its preferred candidates. The meeting fees for iwi appointees has not yet been set.