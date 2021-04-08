Wellington Scoop
Network

Wellington unions support School Strike For Climate

April 8, 2021Business, Education, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease

Press Release – Unions Wellington
Unions Wellington, the local regional council of trade unions, expresses its support for the upcoming School Strike for Climate.

The Union movement has campaigned for a number of years for a proactive and urgent response to climate change. It is essential that New Zealand implements a just transition away from fossil fuels and a carbon economy, to a new greener future. To deal with these challenges will only be possible with the active engagement of working people and their communities.

Unions Wellington supports all action that helps to create the political pressure to drive this change.

Unions Wellington supports the upcoming School Strike for Climate on April 9, and will work with School Strike for Climate organisers to provide what support we can to make that event a success.

