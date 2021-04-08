The latest burst watermain is in Homewood Avenue, Karori

Wellington.Scoop

A burst watermain in Karori has cut supplies to about 30 houses in Homewood Avenue and neighbouring streets.

Wellington Water said at 3pm that restoring the supply would take at least five hours.

It said traffic control would be on site shortly, and a mark out needed to occur before the excavation process could begin.

⚠ Burst Watermain – Homewood Avenue, Karori ⚠ Our team have responded to a burst watermain at 60 Homewood Avenue, Karori. Water has been turned off from 45 – 70 Homewood Avenue, Karori which includes all of Lemnos Avenue. pic.twitter.com/loR8VFh0gW — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) April 8, 2021

Homewood Avenue is described as one of Karori’s most prestigious and desirable locations. One of its residents is the UK High Commissioner, whose 19th century home is one of those that have lost its water supply.