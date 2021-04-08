Wellington Scoop
Network

The latest burst watermain is in Homewood Avenue, Karori

April 8, 2021Business, Latest Headlines, PressRelease1 comment

Wellington.Scoop
A burst watermain in Karori has cut supplies to about 30 houses in Homewood Avenue and neighbouring streets.

Wellington Water said at 3pm that restoring the supply would take at least five hours.

It said traffic control would be on site shortly, and a mark out needed to occur before the excavation process could begin.

Homewood Avenue is described as one of Karori’s most prestigious and desirable locations. One of its residents is the UK High Commissioner, whose 19th century home is one of those that have lost its water supply.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

1 comment:

  1. Dave Armstrong, 8. April 2021, 15:35

    Many people think that geysers are an elitist art form only catering to the wealthy. Even though that latest event in the Wgtn Geyser Festival is in the more expensive part of town, we can assure you there will be geysers appearing in a diversity of places in the coming months.

     

Write a comment: