Wellington Scoop
Network

Union meeting will stop some off-peak buses

April 8, 2021Business, Latest Headlines, PressRelease1 comment

Press Release – Metlink
Wellington bus passengers will face disruption to their travel on Wednesday 14 April between 9:00am and 3pm as some drivers attend a Tramways Union meeting.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says the union meeting will not affect school services but will impact some customers using off-peak services.

“We will keep passengers updated through our website and social media channels, as well as through public information on radio.

“The key thing for passengers is to please check before you travel. Use Metlink’s app or website to check for cancelled services, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700.

“While some of our services might be impacted, Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting.”

For more information visit www.metlink.org.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

1 comment:

  1. Kara, 8. April 2021, 20:54

    Given what the drivers have had to deal with from the new owners I am not surprised.

     

Write a comment: