Choosing expansion for the Central Library
Wellington.Scoop
This 17-storey tower on top of the Central Library is one of three options for the building to be considered by Wellington city councillors at a meeting next week. The options are included in a paper in which staff make recommendations about “building print optimisation and sustainability options.”
The addition of a tower is not the option which staff are recommending.
Staff list its drawbacks as:
• high planning risk with district plan height plane changes required;
• heritage and consent implications, these are particularly relevant now that the building has been listed;
• visual impact on Central Library and surrounding area;
• extensive impact on the proposed structural design;
• estimated 18 month programme impact; not including the potential for legal challenge;
• prohibitive cost which is not feasible within the context of the draft LTP
This is the option being recommended by staff. It extends levels 3 and 4 of the building across the existing roof line by adding an 8m extension for each floor – adding 880sqm of additional usable space and taking the total useable area across the two floors from 2,300sqm to 3,180 sqm.39.
Staff say the existing configuration of levels 3 and 4 is not optimal due to the narrow corridor created by the lift core on the Te Ngākau side of the building – therefore this extension option creates a much more efficient floor plate with the core (lifts and stairs) being almost centred.
Some of the other benefits of this proposed extension would be:
• minimal visual impact from Te Ngākau and Harris St;
• low risk from a resource consent perspective;
• no shading impact on Te Ngākau;
• no additional structural work over and above the proposed Option C scheme;
• minimal impact on the building services;
• skylights retained in existing location;
• some rooftop space is retained for other use such as a rooftop garden.
This option, adding an extra floor, is also not recommended by staff, because
• additional structural work would be required to accommodate the increase in weight loading;
• the extension would have some visual impact from Civic Square and Harris Street;
• the bulk and height of the extension could mean some risk to planning approval;
• significant increase in cost;
• additional bathroom facilities required to meet occupancy standards;
• full rebuild of services layout and a new plant room required.
Staff say the option that they are recommending would achieve a 5 Green Star rating, and would achieve the Council’s sustainability priorities through the following interventions:
•no natural gas;
•rooftop solar panels;
•allowance for green spaces / ecological diversity via a roof garden, green wall and/or landscaping (to be determined);
•environmental resiliency with core services moved out of the basement and the majority of the ground floor raised;
•low carbon refrigerants used;
•water sustainability via rainwater harvesting (puts less load on stormwater system – increases resilience);
•sustainable transport hub to encourage cycling, plus charging for electric cars.
These proposals would generate 15-20% energy saving and 30% less greenhouse gas emissions – this would equate to approximately $35k in energy savings per year.
The recommended option will have these benefits, as summarised by staff:
Design for the visitor:
i. “whole of population” inclusion: traditional, new and future users;
ii. facilitating access to knowledge and knowledge services;
iii. anchoring social infrastructure in the city.
Harness the power of partnership:
i.through an integrated (not just co-located) service from Libraries, City Archive and Council Service Centre;
ii.as the home of Capital E.
Design a visitor experience that is modern, fit for the future, and Wellington:
i.a spatially flexible, accessible, modern environment speaking strongly of Wellington;
ii.a hub of creative, civic, and humanities activities and a visitor attraction in its own right;
iii.designed to evolve in response to ongoing digital and population change.
The estimated cost of the extension of levels 3 and 4 will require additional funding in the 2021-31 Long-term Plan of $8.5m and the impact on the construction programme is approximately 3 months.
Hang on a minute, we have just been through a process of deciding to keep the Library vs a new build, with council voting to repair the existing building at a cost difference of $`1 million over a new build. But now council officers are saying “the Library needs to be bigger, and we need to spend more millions on expanding parts of it…” Were these expansion plans presented in the consideration of keeping the building vs a new one?
Greenwelly, what a good point! You have to follow things pretty closely to find out who is trying to slip something through.
Classic feature creep. What next, a rooftop pool? Who asked the officers to investigate adding a tower block to the top of the library, or any expansion for that matter?
Where has this sprung from? It wasn’t mentioned during the furore surrounding demolishing and “privatising” the library. How does it sit alongside the heritage status of the building?
What is wrong with these people? Now is not the time for more vanity projects. Fix the library as-is, by doing only what is required to satisfy the safety-concerns that led to its closure in the first place. Then get on with fixing the problems of basic infrastructure neglect (which, it seems, have arisen because of an excessive focus on vanity projects in the past).
Why was this not included in the questions highlighted for consultation in the draft Long-Term Plan?
I think some priority should be given to library staff consultation, too. I hope there is a specific plan to organise serious consultation with them and their views for future needs for a modern library.