Choosing expansion for the Central Library

Wellington.Scoop

This 17-storey tower on top of the Central Library is one of three options for the building to be considered by Wellington city councillors at a meeting next week. The options are included in a paper in which staff make recommendations about “building print optimisation and sustainability options.”

The addition of a tower is not the option which staff are recommending.

Staff list its drawbacks as:

• high planning risk with district plan height plane changes required;

• heritage and consent implications, these are particularly relevant now that the building has been listed;

• visual impact on Central Library and surrounding area;

• extensive impact on the proposed structural design;

• estimated 18 month programme impact; not including the potential for legal challenge;

• prohibitive cost which is not feasible within the context of the draft LTP

This is the option being recommended by staff. It extends levels 3 and 4 of the building across the existing roof line by adding an 8m extension for each floor – adding 880sqm of additional usable space and taking the total useable area across the two floors from 2,300sqm to 3,180 sqm.39.

Staff say the existing configuration of levels 3 and 4 is not optimal due to the narrow corridor created by the lift core on the Te Ngākau side of the building – therefore this extension option creates a much more efficient floor plate with the core (lifts and stairs) being almost centred.

Some of the other benefits of this proposed extension would be:

• minimal visual impact from Te Ngākau and Harris St;

• low risk from a resource consent perspective;

• no shading impact on Te Ngākau;

• no additional structural work over and above the proposed Option C scheme;

• minimal impact on the building services;

• skylights retained in existing location;

• some rooftop space is retained for other use such as a rooftop garden.

This option, adding an extra floor, is also not recommended by staff, because

• additional structural work would be required to accommodate the increase in weight loading;

• the extension would have some visual impact from Civic Square and Harris Street;

• the bulk and height of the extension could mean some risk to planning approval;

• significant increase in cost;

• additional bathroom facilities required to meet occupancy standards;

• full rebuild of services layout and a new plant room required.

Staff say the option that they are recommending would achieve a 5 Green Star rating, and would achieve the Council’s sustainability priorities through the following interventions:

•no natural gas;

•rooftop solar panels;

•allowance for green spaces / ecological diversity via a roof garden, green wall and/or landscaping (to be determined);

•environmental resiliency with core services moved out of the basement and the majority of the ground floor raised;

•low carbon refrigerants used;

•water sustainability via rainwater harvesting (puts less load on stormwater system – increases resilience);

•sustainable transport hub to encourage cycling, plus charging for electric cars.

These proposals would generate 15-20% energy saving and 30% less greenhouse gas emissions – this would equate to approximately $35k in energy savings per year.

The recommended option will have these benefits, as summarised by staff:

Design for the visitor:

i. “whole of population” inclusion: traditional, new and future users;

ii. facilitating access to knowledge and knowledge services;

iii. anchoring social infrastructure in the city.

Harness the power of partnership:

i.through an integrated (not just co-located) service from Libraries, City Archive and Council Service Centre;

ii.as the home of Capital E.

Design a visitor experience that is modern, fit for the future, and Wellington:

i.a spatially flexible, accessible, modern environment speaking strongly of Wellington;

ii.a hub of creative, civic, and humanities activities and a visitor attraction in its own right;

iii.designed to evolve in response to ongoing digital and population change.

The estimated cost of the extension of levels 3 and 4 will require additional funding in the 2021-31 Long-term Plan of $8.5m and the impact on the construction programme is approximately 3 months.