Students march to Parliament demanding stronger action on climate change

Report from RNZ

Thousands of young people are rallying in New Zealand’s major cities today, demanding stronger action on climate change. School children – and some people older than that – started gathering at 11am this morning in Wellington’s Civic Square.

They’re calling on the government to begin a just transition into a sustainable future, and recognise the greater impact climate change will have on Aotearoa’s Pacific neighbours.

From Civic Square, the students began marching to Parliament. At the steps of the Beehive, they will listen to speakers, and then hand over their demands to the government. The Minister of Climate Change is expected to receive those demands.

Some great shots from today's #SchoolStrike4ClimateNz in Wellington. I particularly like the young dude's placard saying 'The earth is hotter than my imaginary girlfriend' 😂 Some cool kids out there. pic.twitter.com/E15e87JzVF — Katrina Bennett (@KatrinaZBWgtn) April 9, 2021

Love your mahi, climate strikers, and I try to honour it with my mahi. Great to be with you again⁩ ⁦⁦@ss4cnz⁩ #SchoolStrike4ClimateNz pic.twitter.com/n9oJyFm6S2 — Rebecca Matthews (@RebeccaJEmm) April 9, 2021

People are also starting their own strikes with their own demands in Auckland Tamaki Makaurau, Christchurch Otautahi, and Dunedin Otepoti.