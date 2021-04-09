Wellington Scoop
Students march to Parliament demanding stronger action on climate change

April 9, 2021Business, Education, Health, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease

Report from RNZ
Thousands of young people are rallying in New Zealand’s major cities today, demanding stronger action on climate change. School children – and some people older than that – started gathering at 11am this morning in Wellington’s Civic Square.

They’re calling on the government to begin a just transition into a sustainable future, and recognise the greater impact climate change will have on Aotearoa’s Pacific neighbours.

From Civic Square, the students began marching to Parliament. At the steps of the Beehive, they will listen to speakers, and then hand over their demands to the government. The Minister of Climate Change is expected to receive those demands.

People are also starting their own strikes with their own demands in Auckland Tamaki Makaurau, Christchurch Otautahi, and Dunedin Otepoti.

