They’re not planning a fourth lane on Wellington Road?

Wellington.Scoop

Has there been a change of policy about completing “four lanes to the planes”? It seems so, from the expensive work that NZTA has been doing to improve the little-used footpath alongside the three lanes of State Highway 1 on Wellington Road in Kilbirnie.

The footpath is seldom used by pedestrians. Yet over recent weeks it has been resurfaced and resealed, with new kerbing and guttering. It seems the highway is to be resurfaced too.

SH1 KILBIRNIE – UPGRADE WORKS

Good progress has been made on the planned works in the past weeks & we are nearing the end of the project. Plan ahead for three nights of SOUTHBOUND CLOSURES on Wellington Rd for resurfacing, 9pm-4:30am each night on Mon 12, Wed 14 & Thu 15 Apr. ^AP pic.twitter.com/itM6LiKe5w — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 9, 2021

The puzzling fact is that at the eastern end of the road, an apartment building owned by the Transport Agency was demolished last year, clearing space for the start of a fourth traffic lane to be added – which would involve widening the highway and removing the footpath which has just been so expensively repaired.

Does the work on the footpath indicate that plans for a fourth lane have been abandoned?

This is the site on the corner of Wellington Road and Kilbirnie Crescent which the Transport Agency has cleared – demolition of the apartments has taken a long time and the work doesn’t yet appear to be completed. The prolonged discussion of four lanes to the planes has also made it clear that part of Kilbirnie Park would be reclaimed for traffic. But the controversial road-widening plan has been languishing for years, and continues to be the subject of heated debate.

So here’s to the Transport Agency for deciding to keep things as they are, by allocating funds for fixing the footpath and ensuring that it has a long life alongside the unchanging three lanes of traffic.

But perhaps there’s a lack of communication inside the Transport Agency – one group deciding to keep Wellington Road as it is, another planning (albeit without formal approval as yet) to widen it.

Or could there be a third agenda? Are the improvements to the footpath a sign of a new policy to encourage travellers to walk into town from the airport? The expensive work on the footpath would seem to be hard to justify unless an increase in pedestrians was being expected.