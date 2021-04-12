Wellington Scoop
Network

They’re not planning a fourth lane on Wellington Road?

April 12, 2021Article, Business, Frontpage, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease6 comments

footpath on wellington road

Wellington.Scoop
Has there been a change of policy about completing “four lanes to the planes”? It seems so, from the expensive work that NZTA has been doing to improve the little-used footpath alongside the three lanes of State Highway 1 on Wellington Road in Kilbirnie.

The footpath is seldom used by pedestrians. Yet over recent weeks it has been resurfaced and resealed, with new kerbing and guttering. It seems the highway is to be resurfaced too.

The puzzling fact is that at the eastern end of the road, an apartment building owned by the Transport Agency was demolished last year, clearing space for the start of a fourth traffic lane to be added – which would involve widening the highway and removing the footpath which has just been so expensively repaired.

Does the work on the footpath indicate that plans for a fourth lane have been abandoned?

demolition site

This is the site on the corner of Wellington Road and Kilbirnie Crescent which the Transport Agency has cleared – demolition of the apartments has taken a long time and the work doesn’t yet appear to be completed. The prolonged discussion of four lanes to the planes has also made it clear that part of Kilbirnie Park would be reclaimed for traffic. But the controversial road-widening plan has been languishing for years, and continues to be the subject of heated debate.

So here’s to the Transport Agency for deciding to keep things as they are, by allocating funds for fixing the footpath and ensuring that it has a long life alongside the unchanging three lanes of traffic.

But perhaps there’s a lack of communication inside the Transport Agency – one group deciding to keep Wellington Road as it is, another planning (albeit without formal approval as yet) to widen it.

Or could there be a third agenda? Are the improvements to the footpath a sign of a new policy to encourage travellers to walk into town from the airport? The expensive work on the footpath would seem to be hard to justify unless an increase in pedestrians was being expected.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

6 comments:

  1. Sucker punch, 12. April 2021, 10:41

    I’d say a classic case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing. The way they dig up or reseal a road then dig it up for another reason the following month without coordinating with each other.

     
  2. David Mackenzie, 12. April 2021, 11:16

    It is absolutely justified to have a decent foot-path!
    This is an easier walk uphill towards Crawford Road at the top than to take the 53 steps in Henry Street. Walking looks easy when observed from a car whizzing by. Never-the-less, walking is a human right more fundamental than motoring, and requires some measures for safety and comfort.
    Often the roads for vehicles, which have suspension and shock absorbing systems and anti-skid apparatus, are smoother and better maintained than the treacherous foot ways.
    It’s good and refreshing to see the Transport Agency correcting its priorities in favour of foot traffic.

     
  3. Patrick Morgan, 12. April 2021, 11:39

    Those cones show there’s plenty of room for bike lanes too. Perhaps Waka Kotahi are extending the Cobham Drive / Tahitai paths?

     
  4. Dave B, 12. April 2021, 11:46

    When I saw the work in progress as I passed by there some weeks ago I assumed it was a cycle-way going in, as part of a comprehensive city-wide plan. Silly me.

     
  5. Casey, 12. April 2021, 11:51

    The only thing this work indicates is that nothing is planned to happen to this section of Wellington Road for at least another decade. If they leave it long enough, then we might first see mass public transport serving the eastern suburbs, and where the planned increase in population density is already in action.

     
  6. k, 12. April 2021, 14:03

    Looks like plenty of room for a cycle lane then?

     

Write a comment: