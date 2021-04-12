They’re not planning a fourth lane on Wellington Road?
Has there been a change of policy about completing “four lanes to the planes”? It seems so, from the expensive work that NZTA has been doing to improve the little-used footpath alongside the three lanes of State Highway 1 on Wellington Road in Kilbirnie.
The footpath is seldom used by pedestrians. Yet over recent weeks it has been resurfaced and resealed, with new kerbing and guttering. It seems the highway is to be resurfaced too.
SH1 KILBIRNIE – UPGRADE WORKS
Good progress has been made on the planned works in the past weeks & we are nearing the end of the project. Plan ahead for three nights of SOUTHBOUND CLOSURES on Wellington Rd for resurfacing, 9pm-4:30am each night on Mon 12, Wed 14 & Thu 15 Apr. ^AP pic.twitter.com/itM6LiKe5w
— Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 9, 2021
The puzzling fact is that at the eastern end of the road, an apartment building owned by the Transport Agency was demolished last year, clearing space for the start of a fourth traffic lane to be added – which would involve widening the highway and removing the footpath which has just been so expensively repaired.
Does the work on the footpath indicate that plans for a fourth lane have been abandoned?
This is the site on the corner of Wellington Road and Kilbirnie Crescent which the Transport Agency has cleared – demolition of the apartments has taken a long time and the work doesn’t yet appear to be completed. The prolonged discussion of four lanes to the planes has also made it clear that part of Kilbirnie Park would be reclaimed for traffic. But the controversial road-widening plan has been languishing for years, and continues to be the subject of heated debate.
So here’s to the Transport Agency for deciding to keep things as they are, by allocating funds for fixing the footpath and ensuring that it has a long life alongside the unchanging three lanes of traffic.
But perhaps there’s a lack of communication inside the Transport Agency – one group deciding to keep Wellington Road as it is, another planning (albeit without formal approval as yet) to widen it.
Or could there be a third agenda? Are the improvements to the footpath a sign of a new policy to encourage travellers to walk into town from the airport? The expensive work on the footpath would seem to be hard to justify unless an increase in pedestrians was being expected.
I’d say a classic case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing. The way they dig up or reseal a road then dig it up for another reason the following month without coordinating with each other.
It is absolutely justified to have a decent foot-path!
This is an easier walk uphill towards Crawford Road at the top than to take the 53 steps in Henry Street. Walking looks easy when observed from a car whizzing by. Never-the-less, walking is a human right more fundamental than motoring, and requires some measures for safety and comfort.
Often the roads for vehicles, which have suspension and shock absorbing systems and anti-skid apparatus, are smoother and better maintained than the treacherous foot ways.
It’s good and refreshing to see the Transport Agency correcting its priorities in favour of foot traffic.
Those cones show there’s plenty of room for bike lanes too. Perhaps Waka Kotahi are extending the Cobham Drive / Tahitai paths?
When I saw the work in progress as I passed by there some weeks ago I assumed it was a cycle-way going in, as part of a comprehensive city-wide plan. Silly me.
The only thing this work indicates is that nothing is planned to happen to this section of Wellington Road for at least another decade. If they leave it long enough, then we might first see mass public transport serving the eastern suburbs, and where the planned increase in population density is already in action.
Looks like plenty of room for a cycle lane then?