Man injured when cash stolen from Miramar restaurant
Wellington.Scoop
Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at an Indian restaurant in Miramar.
Late on Friday night a man entered a Devonshire Road restaurant and assaulted a staff member – before leaving with cash stolen from the till.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
My cuzzie was taking care of the Taste of India takeaway in #Mirimar last night. Got bashed in the head twice & robbed. Now in hospital for 2 hour surgery. WTF wrong with people?! Didn’t need to hurt him.
— Raj (@nzRaj) April 10, 2021
A police spokesperson said a forensic scene examination took place yesterday, and officers are following a number of leads.