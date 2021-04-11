Man injured when cash stolen from Miramar restaurant

Wellington.Scoop

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at an Indian restaurant in Miramar.

Late on Friday night a man entered a Devonshire Road restaurant and assaulted a staff member – before leaving with cash stolen from the till.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

My cuzzie was taking care of the Taste of India takeaway in #Mirimar last night. Got bashed in the head twice & robbed. Now in hospital for 2 hour surgery. WTF wrong with people?! Didn’t need to hurt him. — Raj (@nzRaj) April 10, 2021

A police spokesperson said a forensic scene examination took place yesterday, and officers are following a number of leads.