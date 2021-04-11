Wellington Scoop
Light quake southwest of Wellington

There was a light earthquake near Wellington late at 10.58 last night.

Geonet said it was magnitude 4.1 and was 25km southwest of the city.

It was at a depth of 12km.

More than 6300 people reported that they felt the quake – as far north as Auckland. Of the total, 319 said it was moderate, 272 said it was light, and 3296 said it was weak.

