Light quake southwest of Wellington

There was a light earthquake near Wellington late at 10.58 last night.

Geonet said it was magnitude 4.1 and was 25km southwest of the city.

It was at a depth of 12km.

More than 6300 people reported that they felt the quake – as far north as Auckland. Of the total, 319 said it was moderate, 272 said it was light, and 3296 said it was weak.

Hell, you could hear that coming. #eqnz — Felix Marwick (@felixmarwick) April 10, 2021

No more shaking #wellington, I’ve got an important event to get to tomorrow eh … 😮 @NewtownFestival — Paul Eagle MP 🦅 (@pauleaglenz) April 10, 2021

Didn't feel anything in Jville — Mauricio Guerchmann Freitas (@freitasm) April 10, 2021