Light quake southwest of Wellington
Wellington.Scoop
There was a light earthquake near Wellington late at 10.58 last night.
Geonet said it was magnitude 4.1 and was 25km southwest of the city.
It was at a depth of 12km.
More than 6300 people reported that they felt the quake – as far north as Auckland. Of the total, 319 said it was moderate, 272 said it was light, and 3296 said it was weak.
Hell, you could hear that coming. #eqnz
— Felix Marwick (@felixmarwick) April 10, 2021
Rūaumoko speaks louder than Tāwhirimātea… #eqnz https://t.co/TM94o7z2uP
— ᴅʀ ᴅᴇᴀɴ ᴋɴɪɢʜᴛ (@drdeanknight) April 10, 2021
No more shaking #wellington, I’ve got an important event to get to tomorrow eh … 😮 @NewtownFestival
— Paul Eagle MP 🦅 (@pauleaglenz) April 10, 2021
Didn't feel anything in Jville
— Mauricio Guerchmann Freitas (@freitasm) April 10, 2021
At least seven people have been killed in a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java.https://t.co/1r1WcaNp54
— RNZ (@radionz) April 10, 2021