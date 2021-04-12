Wellington men targetted by tax fraudsters

Report by Yann Kohout

Two Wellington men targetted by scammers claiming to be from the Inland Revenue Department are warning the public to be careful.

One of the people, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he handed over $600 to what he said was a very believable scam by people who had his bank and other details.

The callers claimed to be from a US company, Bellemont, working for the IRD chasing unpaid taxes.

“I was at work when Bellemont called me. I picked up the phone … and they said they were ringing about IRD [Inland Revenue Department]. They seemed trustworthy as I had been in contact with IRD that week anyway.”

A sum of nearly $600 was taken out of his account. The man contacted his bank and the police, who were unable to help him.

“I don’t know how they received my bank information or how they took money using my debit card. But I cancelled the card and the bank is tracing the money as we speak.”

Another man targetted, AJ Hunter, also received a call from someone claiming to be from Bellemont. Hunter said the caller repeatedly asked for more personal bank statements.

“I was shocked because I wouldn’t expect someone from the Inland Revenue Department to call upon a Sunday.

“First, he told me he was from the IRD and then he said he was from Bellemont Insurance company, a US company working for tax refunds for New Zealand IRD, faking an American accent. You could tell he had a New Zealand accent because he ended the sentence ‘Nah bro’”.

Hunter hung up after growing suspicious about the call.

The next day, the fraudulent caller claimed he knew what car he was driving and read out his bank statement. Hunter became afraid for the safety of his bank details and retrieved all his money in cash.

Hunter believes the scammer probably got this information through the Ministry of Transport who listed his credit card and car information. He wondered if the MoT had been hacked.

Both targets worked for the same landscaping company. Other employees of the company said they had been contacted too, some up to 20 times in one day.

The caller also asked the potential victims to meet at 42 Cuba St in order to pay in cash.

Deputy Banking Ombudsman Zoe Priestley said frauds were common but by law, if someone gave bank details there was no way to retrieve your money.

“In terms of BOS, as a free and independent dispute resolution scheme, we respond to complaints and enquiries about banks. Last year we received about 370 complaints about scams and fraud.”

Yann Kohout is a journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.