Crash closes SH2 for three hours, after one person injured in crash at Kaitoke

State Highway 2 was closed between Kaitoke and Featherston for more than three hours this afternoon after a crash between a car and a motorcycle south of Kaitoke Loop Road. One person was seriously injured.

An ambulance and a helicopter were called to the crash.

The NZ Transport Agency reported at 2.30 that SH2 was closed. It asked motorists to avoid the area – because there was no detour. The road was still closed at 5.30 and long delays were building up.

NZTA reported at 6pm that the road had reopened “with altered lane layout.”

It said there would be significant delays till congestion had cleared.