Pedestrians vs cars

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington city councillor Tamatha Paul is leading a new attempt to ban cars from inner city streets. Such plans have been around for more than a decade, but till now they’ve brought no result.

Her successful motion last week was supported by eight other councillors: Pannett, Matthews, Fitszimons, Day, O’Neill, Condie, Foon, and Rush. It chooses its words carefully – committing the council to pursuing a “fossil fuel-free centre city by 2025.” Council officers are being asked to write a report investigating how this could be done.

“For me, it’s about showing the inner city can be a place for people, it doesn’t have to be all created for cars and vehicles,” Paul told the DomPost. She hoped for a ban on all private vehicles in key inner-city streets, with only electric delivery vehicles and buses allowed.

As recently as last year there was a similar move, with the launch of a petition asking for Courtenay Place to be converted into a vehicle-free piazza. It seems to have been forgotten.

Two years earlier, in 2018, Living Streets responded to one of the (many) LGWM surveys by favouring a plan that would give priority to pedestrians in CBD streets. Nothing resulted.

In 2016, the Regional Council’s Daran Ponter led a unanimous request for LGWM to investigate issues and options for dedicating Lambton Quay for public transport, cycling and walking. Nothing resulted.

In the same year, Cr Nicola Young – campaigning for the mayoralty – said she would push for Lambton Quay to become a pedestrian mall. She said the time was right. No doubt this was true. But nothing happened.

More than a decade ago, Sir Robert Jones was ahead of his time when he campaigned to make city streets vehicle free. In 2009 he challenged the council to rid the city’s “golden mile” – Lambton Quay, Willis St, Manners St and Courtenay Place – of vehicles and create a pedestrian mall. The council responded negatively – by allowing traffic back into Manners Street, which had been a vehicle free mall for five years.

Sir Bob repeated his vehicle-free opinions in 2016, when he wrote in the National Business Review that

…Nobody has more to lose from Lambton Quay pedestrianisation than me (if I’m wrong), my company owning the most Lambton Quay buildings and far and away the most CBD shops. But I’m not wrong as the worldwide evidence is compelling.

And these were two of his first comments, back in 2009:

“I’ve been to about 150 countries and … the one particular characteristic of all vibrant and appealing cities is pedestrian malls.”

And also

“People and motor vehicles don’t mix. Traffic, in particular buses, introduces an abrasive element to city living. People love shopping and strolling … and watching the passing parade.”

Not shopping and strolling and watching the cars and buses.