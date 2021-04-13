Wellington Scoop
Burst water main cuts water supplies in Molesworth Street

April 13, 2021Business, Health, Latest Headlines, PressRelease2 comments

A burst water main this morning cut off water supplies to properties in Molesworth Street including office blocks housing government departments.

The area affected is highlighted in orange.

Wellington Water is offering bottled water at 69 Molesworth Street.

The NZ Herald reports that Ministry of Health staff have been asked to work from home, because of the water failure.

At 10.30, Wellington Water said that a lane had been closed outside 55-69 Molesworth Street and on the opposite side of the road there was a new no-parking area. It had not yet started work to isolate the watermain.

And then:

Our team have projected that, if all goes well, the water will be back on by 3pm.

And more:

Due to the burst there was a small release of sediment on to the road. This will be cleaned up and protection has been installed at downstream sumps. This is to prevent further run-off into the stormwater system while the repair is carried out.

2 comments:

  1. Dave Armstrong, 13. April 2021, 10:13

    Wellington’s newest festival Eat Drink Gush opens on Molesworth Street this morning. Grab a burger and a beer and enjoy the waterworks. More fun that a Let’s Get Welly Moving Objectives Workshop.

     
  2. Alan, 13. April 2021, 11:18

    Can always rely on Dave to analyse the scene well. What about installing a whiteboard and coloured pens at the site for people to add their LGWM ideas and then people would have the best of both activities to watch.
    At least Wellington Water will do something.

     

