Burst water main cuts water supplies in Molesworth Street

A burst water main this morning cut off water supplies to properties in Molesworth Street including office blocks housing government departments.

⚠ Burst watermain – Molesworth Street, Thorndon – 8:40am ⚠

Our team is responding to a burst watermain at 69 Molesworth Street, Thorndon. We are currently isolating the watermain, which will turn water off temporarily to some properties. pic.twitter.com/hCQMoxI9M7 — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) April 12, 2021

The area affected is highlighted in orange.

Wellington Water is offering bottled water at 69 Molesworth Street.

The NZ Herald reports that Ministry of Health staff have been asked to work from home, because of the water failure.

At 10.30, Wellington Water said that a lane had been closed outside 55-69 Molesworth Street and on the opposite side of the road there was a new no-parking area. It had not yet started work to isolate the watermain.

⚠ Burst watermain – Molesworth Street – Update 11:15am ⚠

🚨Water is now off, the site has been made safe and traffic management is now established onsite. This will only affect a short section of Molesworth Street which has been reduced to 1 lane while the work is carried out. — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) April 12, 2021

And then:

Our team have projected that, if all goes well, the water will be back on by 3pm.

And more:

Due to the burst there was a small release of sediment on to the road. This will be cleaned up and protection has been installed at downstream sumps. This is to prevent further run-off into the stormwater system while the repair is carried out.