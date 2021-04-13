Southbound lanes blocked at Horokiwi after two-vehicle crash

Wellington.Scoop

Southbound traffic on the Hutt motorway was delayed this morning after a two-vehicle collision near Horokiwi.

The police said one southbound lane of State Highway 2 was blocked this morning by the crash which occurred around 11:25am.

The NZ Transport Agency said that both southbound lanes were blocked.

There were no reported injuries, however one of the vehicles was towing a trailer which flipped, and work will be required to remove it.

Motorists were advised to delay travel if possible because of delays.

SH2 PETONE TO NGAURANGA, SOUTHBOUND – CRASH – 11:30AM

Due to a crash, both southbound lanes are BLOCKED just south of Petone on-ramp. Traffic is building quickly, please expect significant delays and consider delaying your journey if possible. ^EH pic.twitter.com/JGNvWP5Mig — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 12, 2021



Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url