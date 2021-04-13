Wellington Scoop
Network

Southbound lanes blocked at Horokiwi after two-vehicle crash

April 13, 2021Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
Southbound traffic on the Hutt motorway was delayed this morning after a two-vehicle collision near Horokiwi.

The police said one southbound lane of State Highway 2 was blocked this morning by the crash which occurred around 11:25am.

The NZ Transport Agency said that both southbound lanes were blocked.

There were no reported injuries, however one of the vehicles was towing a trailer which flipped, and work will be required to remove it.

Motorists were advised to delay travel if possible because of delays.


Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: