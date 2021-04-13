Southbound lanes blocked at Horokiwi after two-vehicle crash
Wellington.Scoop
Southbound traffic on the Hutt motorway was delayed this morning after a two-vehicle collision near Horokiwi.
The police said one southbound lane of State Highway 2 was blocked this morning by the crash which occurred around 11:25am.
The NZ Transport Agency said that both southbound lanes were blocked.
There were no reported injuries, however one of the vehicles was towing a trailer which flipped, and work will be required to remove it.
Motorists were advised to delay travel if possible because of delays.
SH2 PETONE TO NGAURANGA, SOUTHBOUND – CRASH – 11:30AM
Due to a crash, both southbound lanes are BLOCKED just south of Petone on-ramp. Traffic is building quickly, please expect significant delays and consider delaying your journey if possible. ^EH pic.twitter.com/JGNvWP5Mig
— Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 12, 2021
