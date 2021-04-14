Bus drivers vote to strike – with only 24 hours’ notice

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington bus drivers have voted to strike, 204 in favour, 2 opposed.

The DomPost reports that the decision was taken at a union meeting this morning, after discussion about the breakdown of wage negotiations with the new owners of NZ Bus.

Reporter Joel McManus says the strike will be a “surprise attack” sometime in the next few weeks, with just 24 hours notice. He says a strike will mean a full shutdown of bus services, including school runs.

News from Tramways Union

Tramways Union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan​ says Wellington bus drivers will launch a strike with a little as 24 hours notice, as pay negotiations with operator NZ Bus have reached an impasse. Services in the rest of the Wellington region will not be affected.

Talks between Tramways and NZ Bus over a new collective employment agreement have been tense in the past few months.

Wellington bus drivers have among the highest union membership of any industry group in the country and have repeatedly signalled they were willing to strike.

They are fiercely protective of several highly valued benefits in their collective agreement, including double pay on Sundays, public holidays and after midnight, time and a half after eight hours work and on Saturdays, time and a half and double time when required to work on rostered days off, a taxi agreement, strict controls around hours of work without additional compensation and clauses ensuring procedural fairness in disciplinary matters.

NZ Bus wants to move Wellington drivers on to an inferior collective agreement similar to its Auckland one, which has a higher base rate but minimal penal rates, one week less annual leave, far fewer protections for hours of work and less fair disciplinary procedures.

“We’re not going back to negotiation unless this changes. We are not going to accept the offer they put to us,” O’Sullivan said.