Voting opens for Tawa Community Board by-election

Press Release – Wellington City Council

As of today, enrolled voters in the Tawa region will be able to have their say in selecting a new member for the Tawa Community Board.

Voting for the Tawa Community Board by-election will run from today, Thursday 15 April until 12 noon, Friday 7 May 2021.

“Voting papers with information on each of the five nominees to the Board are being posted to all enrolled voters and property owners in the Tawa region,” says Wellington City Council Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp.

“For this election, Wellington City Council will be using DX Mail to distribute voting papers for the first time. By putting secure DX Mail ballot boxes based in busy locations near local supermarkets, shops, libraries, and pools, we hope it will make it easier for people to vote as they go about their daily activities.

“DX Mail will clear the ballot boxes daily which means people will be able to vote right up until voting closes at 12 noon, Friday 7 May. If anyone places their voting papers in a New Zealand Post box by mistake, they will be forwarded to DX Mail. However, we encourage people to use the DX Mail boxes to ensure their votes are received within the voting period.

“Voting will close at 12 noon, Friday 7 May and we expect to be able to announce the successful nominee soon after voting closes.”

Where you can vote:

You can drop your completed voting papers at any of the 13 ballot boxes spread around Linden, Tawa, and Wellington city. The locations for the DX Mail and ballot boxes can be found on a map at www.wellington.govt.nz/tawabyelection. There is also a QR code on the front of the voters’ pack envelope where people can check where their nearest box is.

If you have spoilt, lost, or not received the voting documents you can cast a special vote. You can do this during normal office hours by asking for a special vote at:

• Mervyn Kemp (Tawa) Library, 158 Main Rd or,

• Wellington City Council head office, Level 16 Reception, 113 The Terrace, Wellington

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url