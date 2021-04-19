Library without books

by Lindsay Shelton

Strange but true. Books are not mentioned in any of the “design and service principles” for redeveloping Wellington’s Central Library which were announced last week.

The city council’s decision includes extending the top two floors of the Library (adding $8.5m to the cost), and putting three more council organisations into the building: iSite, Capital E, and the City Archive.

But when the bigger, rearranged Library reopens, will it still be focused on books? There was a magnificent collection of more than 400,000 of them in the building, which attracted more than a million visitors every year before it was so hastily closed. And there’s not one word about them in any of the four design and service principles “which will shape the development of services within the Library, and influence design decisions”.

The 400,000 books are now in a warehouse in Johnsonville. If their existence is being ignored, and if books are not basic to re-planning the Library, then what do the planners believe is of greater importance?

Here are the principles – excluding any mention of books – that will be influencing design decisions.

The first principle:

Engage fully with Mana Whenua (including commencing use, from now, of the te reo name Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui)

The second principle:

Design for the visitor:

”whole of population” inclusion: traditional, new and future users; facilitating access to knowledge and knowledge services; anchoring social infrastructure in the city.

The third principle:

Harness the power of partnership:

through an integrated (not just co-located) service from Libraries, City Archive and Council Service Centre; as the home of Capital E.

And the fourth and last:

Design a visitor experience that is modern, fit for the future, and Wellington:

a spatially flexible, accessible, modern environment speaking strongly of Wellington; a hub of creative, civic, and humanities activities and a visitor attraction in its own right; designed to evolve in response to ongoing digital and population change.

Compare these with Wikipedia’s definition of a Library:

As gateways to knowledge and culture, libraries play a fundamental role in society. The resources and services they offer create opportunities for learning, support literacy and education, and help shape the new ideas and perspectives that are central to a creative and innovative society.

It’s relevant to consider the career of a New Yorker who died last week. He was an academic who was best known for resurrecting the New York Public Library from a fiscal and morale crisis. When he started to rescue the Library in 1981, he said:

“The New York Public Library is not a luxury. It is an integral part of New York’s social fabric, its culture, its institutions, its media and its scholarly, artistic and ethnic communities. It deserves the city’s respect, appreciation and support. No, the library is not a cost center! It is an investment in the city’s past and future!”

He called the library “a sacred place,” telling The New Yorker:

“Think of a lone person in one of our reading rooms, who has just read a book, a single book that has perhaps not been read in 20 years by another living soul, and from that reading comes an invention of incalculable importance to the human race. It makes a man tremble.”

Will that experience be possible when the Wellington Central Library has been redesigned and reconfigured according to the Four book-less Principles?

Let’s consider those Principles.

First: engaging fully with mana whenua is right and proper. But there should be an equal emphasis on full engagement with the professionals – the librarians. And shouldn’t there also be an equally full engagement with readers and borrowers on the library’s big database – or is this being taken for granted in the consultation that’s about to begin? (Or as this will be the third round of consultation about what we want from the library, do the authorities believe that engagement with readers and borrowers is no longer necessary as they already have a full idea of what we expect?)

The second principle: “facilitating access to knowledge and knowledge services” is dreadfully vague. It could suggest nothing more than rows of computers with free online access. Inclusion of a commitment to retaining access to the library’s collection of 400,000 books – and adding to them every year – should have been a basic expectation.

(The New York Public Library describes itself as “an essential provider of free books, information, ideas, and education for all New Yorkers…” )

Partnership as defined in the third principle sounds okay. Certainly relevant to have the City Archive alongside the Library.

But the fourth and last principle – converting the Central Library into “a visitor experience … a visitor attraction in its own right” – makes it seem as if the planners have lost the plot. Do they envisage tourists being encouraged to come in and stare at library staff and patrons, like some sort of zoo?

I found some relevant research by LIANZA which should be considered when the four principles get revised:

• Librarians are trusted guides through a “modern jungle of information” – simplifying the complexity of finding the right information.

• Libraries are relevant to people’s learning experiences at all stages of life. Libraries tailor services to differing needs, but the core values of all libraries are the same.

• Libraries support strong knowledge networks by enriching information. Libraries provide “context and completeness, with understanding and relevance.”

Nothing in that research about “a visitor experience.” For a more realistic description of what to expect from a library, LIANZA quotes a survey from Norway which aligns with how one remembers Wellington’s Central Library before it was closed:

The public library is a unique and complex meeting place. The public library functions as a meeting place in the following ways: As a public space and a low threshold social meeting place, a place for accidental meetings and conversations and for making appointments to do something else;

As a meeting place between meeting places, an arena where you can find information about and be directed to other meeting places in the community;

As a public sphere in its own right where political and cultural ideas are presented and discussed;

As an arena where you can acquire the information and knowledge you need to be an active, involved and participating citizen;

As an arena where you live out professional or private involvements together with colleagues and friends i.e. undertake joint activities;

An arena for virtual meetings on the web. The library is heavily used as a meeting place and the type of meeting with the highest score is that of encounters with people belonging to a different culture, where one has observed and experienced things about these cultures. The library thus appears to be a place where, in a safe environment and in an unobtrusive way, people are exposed to the complexity of the digital and multicultural society and learn something about multiculturalism. Correlations between low income and low education and high use of the library as a meeting place were found, indicating that the library as a meeting place plays a substantial role in equalising the possibilities of being an active citizen across social and economic differences.

Bring back the Central Library. Bring back the books.