Sustainable clothing market returns to Newtown today

Report by Mary Argue

For someone not overly into clothes, Katy Pakinga puts a lot of energy into them. The founder of the sustainable pop-up markets My Walk In Wardrobe does not describe herself as a fashionista, and yet she has created a social enterprise with fashion at its heart.

The markets rotate monthly around the Wellington region and the next one is on Saturday.

Pakinga’s motive was to find a “better way to get rid of the bag of clothes in the boot of your car”. But to do it in a way that provided the shopping experience she wanted – one that combined variety, sustainability and a low budget.

The markets have about 30 stallholders. They range from people clearing out their wardrobes, to jewellery makers, to those she calls “boss-babes” who make a living from up-cycling or hand-making clothes.

Stallholders purchase floor space from Pakinga, but dictate the price of their own items. “Their items, their profit,” Pakinga says. The only rule is that it has to be sustainable fashion. “It needs to be pre-loved, vintage, up-cycled or hand-made. If you can wear it you can sell it.”

Pakinga, an Australian musician and teaching assistant, organised the first markets when living in Tasmania. The idea came with her when she moved to Wellington, her entire life packed into two suitcases – one for her and one for her dog.

Finding a venue big enough and undercover proved to be challenging, but not impossible.

For the past two years the markets have rotated around venues in Lower Hutt, Newtown, Kapiti Coast and most recently Porirua. After each event any unsold items can be donated to a local charity, with the stipulation that donations must be given away rather than on-sold.

When asked about the future of the markets, Pakinga says her aim is to continue to improve the current pop-ups rather than expand.

“I don’t want it to be any bigger. I want to make quality what we’ve got at the moment. There are so many good aspects about it, obviously it addresses environmental issues, for sellers it’s a side hustle, especially for mums, and it’s low-budget shopping. There are lots of little elements that are win-win for a lot of different people.”

The next pop-up is this Saturday 10am–1pm at Te Whaea National Dance and Drama Centre in Newtown.

Mary Argue is a journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.