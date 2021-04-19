Council replacing portfolios with committees in “a package of change”
The Independent Wellington City Council Governance Review has produced 13 recommendations with an emphasis on supporting effective governance.
Mayor Andy Foster says: “The package of change includes reconfirming a shared vision and a high-level work programme aligned to our Long-Term Plan to address Wellington’s most pressing needs.
“To do business more effectively the review has recommended the Council change our meeting practices. This will have major benefits especially at this critical time when the Council is being called upon to make significant decisions for the future.
“Elected representatives are being challenged to reset how we work and, in agreeing to the recommended structure and practices, we are determined to build trust and confidence in the Council’s governing body,” Mayor Foster says.
The new committee structure, effective from 1 June, sits under the governing body of the full Council.
Finance and Performance Committee
A committee of the whole
Chair – Councillor Diane Calvert
Deputy Chair – Councillor Simon Woolf
Policy, Planning and Environment Committee
A committee of the whole
Chair – Councillor Iona Pannett
Deputy Chair – Councillor Tamatha Paul
Infrastructure Committee
A committee of the whole
Chair – Councillor Sean Rush
Deputy Chair – Councillor Jenny Condie
Social, Cultural and Community Services Committee
A committee of the whole
Chair – Councillor Jill Day
Deputy Chair – Councillor Nicola Young
Annual Plan/LTP Committee
A committee of the whole
Chair – Councillor Rebecca Matthews
Deputy Chair – Mayor Andy Foster
Regulatory Processes Committee
A committee of the part
Chair – Councillor Malcolm Sparrow
Deputy Chair – Councillor Teri O’Neill
CEO Performance and Review Committee
A committee of the part
Chair – Mayor Andy Foster
Deputy Chair – Deputy Mayor Sarah Free
Audit and Risk Committee
A committee of the part with external appointments
Chair – independent appointment
Deputy Chair – Councillor Jenny Condie
Grants Subcommittee (a subcommittee of Social, Cultural and Community Services Committee)
A committee of the part
Chair – Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons
Deputy Chair – Councillor Laurie Foon.
This week’s Strategy and Policy Committee meeting (Thursday 22 April) will receive the report’s recommendations, including the new committee structure. This will be followed by the formal adoption of the Governance Review recommendations, committee structure and respective terms of reference at the full Council meeting next Wednesday 28 April.
“Personally, I am looking forward to a more streamlined way of working that builds on the potential of my role as chief advocate for Wellington,” said Mayor Foster.
DomPost: Two councillors criticise new setup
There’s some good stuff in the Winder report – it’s pretty even handed and the reset could work well. It requires some even-handedness and collaboration in its implementation to make a real difference. [via twitter]
Foster ignoring the findings of the report which says Chairs should be appointed using “a facilitated process so that it can deliberately use the appointments to help to build an inclusive, all of Council, approach.”
And why would you have Calvert AND Woolf chairing finance, surely the most important committee? Chairs and deputies split 5 right 3 left, when councillors split 6 right – 7 left (excluding mayor and Deputy). [via twitter]
At least the Mayor made a quick decision this time. But Rush chairing the Infrastructure Committee – a climate-denying pro-car individual chairing the committee responsible for the necessary climate-change & sustainable-transport initiatives? I wonder whether it will be challenged. [via twitter]
Chris maybe Sean and all the other councillors will now look to what will be good for Wellington rather than themselves or party affiliations. This includes compromise and sensible choices.
Chris, I think you would increase your chances of getting re-elected by standing for the Mayoralty as well as your Ward. What do you think?
Peter Winder and James Bews-Hair did a terrific job with this governance review. Measured, pragmatic and refreshingly well written. [via twitter]
Lots of interesting things in the independent review into governance at the Wellington City Council. Plenty of the issues identified are ones I can definitely relate to my own experience in local govt so far. [via twitter]
Has any thought gone into these individuals’ capabilities and experience when allocating these jobs? It seems to me that there are people chairing things for which they have no experience or ability.