Man critically injured during fight outside bar in Porirua

News from NZ Police

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault outside the Metro Sports Bar in Porirua early on Sunday morning.

At around 12:30am, a man was attempting to break up a fight between a group of people outside the bar.

He was struck on the back of the head by another man and was subsequently taken to Wellington Hospital with critical injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Police are making enquiries to identify the offender, including reviewing CCTV footage.

Police are also speaking to witnesses, however we would like to speak to anyone else who witnessed the assault or who was at the bar on Saturday evening and has information that can assist. Anyone who has any information regarding the assault or the identity of the alleged offender is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210418/4368. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url